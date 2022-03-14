https://sputniknews.com/20220314/world-doesnt-need-new-cold-war-chinese-envoy-to-un-speaks-against-global-confrontation-1093867303.html

'World Doesn't Need New Cold War': Chinese Envoy to UN Speaks Against Global Confrontation

'World Doesn't Need New Cold War': Chinese Envoy to UN Speaks Against Global Confrontation

China's envoy argued that, with the Cold War being long over, the Cold War mentality based on confrontation between blocs should be discarded.

The world does not need another Cold War, China's ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun warned.Speaking during the UN session on the OSCE report on Ukraine, the Chinese envoy pointed out that the Cold War ended a long time ago, and that the Cold War mentality based on confrontation between blocs should be discarded.Instead, all countries should strive to promote unity and cooperation, China's ambassador argued.In February, Russia formally recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR respectively) and launched a military operation in Ukraine after DPR and LPR authorities asked for assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops.The goal of this operation, the Russian government declared, is to neutralise Ukraine's military capacity, with precision strikes being carried out against the Ukrainian military infrastructure.In response, the United States and several European countries imposed sanctions against Russia, with some countries also moving to provide weapons to the Ukrainian forces.

