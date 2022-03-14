https://sputniknews.com/20220314/wall-street-slides-3rd-day-in-row-as-investors-fret-over-impending-fed-rate-hike-1093875050.html

Wall Street Slides 3rd Day in Row as Investors Fret Over Impending Fed Rate Hike

Wall Street Slides 3rd Day in Row as Investors Fret Over Impending Fed Rate Hike

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - US stocks mostly fell for a third straight day as investors fretted over the first pandemic-era rate hike expected from the Federal... 14.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-14T21:57+0000

2022-03-14T21:57+0000

2022-03-14T21:56+0000

dow jones

us stocks

economy

wall street

federal reserve

rate hikes

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090331187_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_09bb54b81eb6e4ae033605d6580bb6c0.jpg

Wall Street’s three major stock indexes - the Dow Jones Industrial Average index, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite - closed Monday's trading down between flat and 2% lower. The Nasdaq, which groups high-priced tech stocks, led losses for the day.The Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC, is widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points, or a quarter percentage point after at its monthly meeting on Wednesday. The FOMC had left rates virtually at zero since the Covid-19 outbreak of March 2020.Many economists, however, think what the central bank will do will not be enough to counter inflation growing at its fastest pace since 1982.On top of a maximum of seven potential rate hikes this year - as per the number of FOMC calendar meetings - there is a yet-to-be-specified reduction in the Fed’s balance sheet, which now stands at $8.9 trillion after the central bank loaded up on Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to support the economy since the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020.That action will reduce the cash in the financial system - but it will also bring uncertain consequences for bond and stock markets. The danger is that if inflation does not begin to subside in response to these initial moves, policymakers will end up raising rates too high, sending the economy into a recession and financial markets into a slump.Those concerns were what led to Wall Street’s mostly lower finish for a third day in a row.The Dow Jones Industrial Average, made up mostly of industrial stocks, closed in the flat. The Dow has lost about 19% since the year began.The S&P 500, which groups the top 500 US stocks, settled down 0.7%. For the year, it was down about 12%.The Nasdaq Composite, made of highly-valued tech stocks such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Nasdaq and Google, finished down 2%. It has lost almost 20% so far for 2022.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

wall street

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

dow jones, us stocks, economy, wall street, federal reserve, rate hikes