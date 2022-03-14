https://sputniknews.com/20220314/us-watching-very-closely-for-chinese-support-to-russia-amid-ukraine-op-state-department-says-1093871012.html
US Watching 'Very Closely' for Chinese Support to Russia Amid Ukraine Op, State Department Says
Earlier, Chinese and Russian officials dismissed claims made by anonymous US officials to Western media that Beijing was prepared to assist Moscow with... 14.03.2022, Sputnik International
Washington is watching 'very closely' to what extent if any China is providing support to Russia during its operation to demilitarize Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned Price has said.
18:26 GMT 14.03.2022 (Updated: 18:36 GMT 14.03.2022)
Earlier, Chinese and Russian officials dismissed claims made by anonymous US officials to Western media that Beijing was prepared to assist Moscow with weaponry and economic aid amid its ongoing military operation in Ukraine.
