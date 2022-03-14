International
US Watching 'Very Closely' for Chinese Support to Russia Amid Ukraine Op, State Department Says
US Watching 'Very Closely' for Chinese Support to Russia Amid Ukraine Op, State Department Says
Earlier, Chinese and Russian officials dismissed claims made by anonymous US officials to Western media that Beijing was prepared to assist Moscow with...
Washington is watching 'very closely' to what extent if any China is providing support to Russia during its operation to demilitarize Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned Price has said.
ukraine
ukraine

US Watching 'Very Closely' for Chinese Support to Russia Amid Ukraine Op, State Department Says

Earlier, Chinese and Russian officials dismissed claims made by anonymous US officials to Western media that Beijing was prepared to assist Moscow with weaponry and economic aid amid its ongoing military operation in Ukraine.
Washington is watching 'very closely' to what extent if any China is providing support to Russia during its operation to demilitarize Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned Price has said.
