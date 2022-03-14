https://sputniknews.com/20220314/us-watching-very-closely-for-chinese-support-to-russia-amid-ukraine-op-state-department-says-1093871012.html

US Watching 'Very Closely' for Chinese Support to Russia Amid Ukraine Op, State Department Says

US Watching 'Very Closely' for Chinese Support to Russia Amid Ukraine Op, State Department Says

Earlier, Chinese and Russian officials dismissed claims made by anonymous US officials to Western media that Beijing was prepared to assist Moscow with... 14.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-14T18:26+0000

2022-03-14T18:26+0000

2022-03-14T18:36+0000

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Washington is watching 'very closely' to what extent if any China is providing support to Russia during its operation to demilitarize Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned Price has said.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine