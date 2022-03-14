https://sputniknews.com/20220314/us-police-fear-serial-shooter-is-targeting-individuals-living-on-the-streets-in-nyc-washington-dc-1093844163.html

US Police Fear Serial Shooter is Targeting Individuals Living on the Streets in NYC, Washington DC

In New York City and Washington, DC, there already exists an understandable amount of fear among the houseless community. Now, a murderer is ramping up that... 14.03.2022, Sputnik International

The suspect has killed two men in New Yorl City so far, and police say they are investigating whether or not those murders may be linked to three attacks on individuals living on the streets in the nation’s capital. The shootings took place between March 3 and March 12.Due to the similarities in the nature of these crimes, as well as the images of the suspect, police in both major cities have teamed up in their investigative efforts.According to the NYPD, the first assault took place on March 3 near the 1100 block of New York Avenue in DC, at around 4 a.m. local time. The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital, according to police. Although the individual suffered from a gunshot wound, they were not fatal.A few days later on March 8, another shooting was reported around 1:21 a.m. local time near 1700 H Street in DC, in which a second man was shot and injured.On March 9, the first homicide in what police suspect are related murders took place. Local authorities detailed that the individual was stabbed multiple times, shot, and left for dead in his tent before the suspect lit it on fire. That was on 400 New York Ave in DC, at around 3:00 a.m.On March 12, a 38-year-old man in NYC was shot while sleeping on King Street between Varick Street and 6th Ave around 4:30 a.m. The man was shot in his arm, woke up and started screaming, causing the suspect to flee the scene.According to the NYPD, the next attack took place outside 148 Lafayette St. The victim was shot in his head and neck while resting in his sleeping bag on the street.“Our homeless population is one of our most vulnerable and an individual praying on them as they sleep is an exceptionally heinous crime," Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said in a statement. "We will use every tool, every technique and every partner to bring the killer to justice.”Adams called the crime a “chilling” act of “cold-blooded” murder. Both Adams and the NYPD have asked for the public’s assistance in sharing information in their investigation to find the killer, who remains at large.“If you were walking in the area, if you heard the shots, if the face or clothing seem familiar, if the sneakers he was wearing was something you saw on the train or on the streets- we need your help to find this person,” said Adams.“The demonization of homeless people is the wrong mindset. There but for the grace of God go I. These are our brothers and sisters who have fallen on hard times. We have an obligation to provide them with the services they deserve,” noted Adams.One in every 106 New Yorkers are homeless. In DC, 681 people are without shelter and sleeping on the streets, while 3,352 are in emergency shelters.A reward for information on the shooting has increased to $10,000. The suspect was caught on camera dressed in black, wearing a balaclava, black sneakers, and blue medical gloves. He appears to be a man with a tall, slim build.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

