Tom Brady Comeback Linked to Cristiano Ronaldo in Bizarre Conspiracy Theory

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is believed to be behind the decision made by NFL icon Tom Brady to return to sports, after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced his comeback on Sunday.Many Twitter users think that Brady chose to end his retirement only after having a chat with CR7 after the Red Devils' triumph over Tottenham on Saturday.The 44-year-old American superstar watched Ronaldo score a stunning hat-trick, powering United to a 3-2 victory over Spurs during the weekend.After the match, Brady and Ronaldo were seen having a long conversation on the field as he hailed the former Real Madrid star for his heroics against the North Londoners.With his triple against Antonio Conte's side Ronaldo took his tally of goals to 807, making him the all-time top scorer in the history of the sport.The next day, Brady confirmed that he would rejoin his former team, the Buccaneers, in what is being labelled as a "stunning U-turn" from one of the most successful players in the history of NFL.Before announcing his retirement six weeks ago, Brady had lifted a record seven Super Bowl titles in a glittering career spanning 22 seasons.Both the Buccaneers and the Red Devils are owned by the Glazer family and many believe it can't be a mere coincidence that Brady decided to come out of retirement after meeting with Ronaldo.Although a fan claimed that Ronaldo should be thanked for convincing Brady to make a comeback, impressionist and comedian Conor Moore dubbed it the "Cristiano" effect on the US sports star."Give thanks to Cristiano for this! Brady went to see him and at the age of 37, Ronaldo scored a hat trick. Afterwards, he and Brady talked and I'm sure he convinced him to come back," a supporter wrote on Twitter.One of Brady's admirers joked that it was lucky he hadn't met Messi otherwise he would never have returned to the NFL.Another speculated on what might have transpired between Ronaldo and Brady during their meeting at Old Trafford.

