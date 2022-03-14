https://sputniknews.com/20220314/taiwan-fighter-jet-crashes-into-sea-during-training-flight-pilot-survives---authorities-1093849619.html

Taiwan Fighter Jet Crashes Into Sea During Training Flight, Pilot Survives - Authorities

The pilot ejected off the island's east coast during a training flight on Monday, the president's office said on Facebook. During the search and rescue mission, the pilot was found alive and was saved.Tsai instructed the Taiwanese defence ministry to continue searching for the jet and find out the cause of the crash.This was the second crash of a Taiwanese warplane during training in three months and the seventh one since 2020. In January, a F-16 fighter jet of the Taiwanese air force plunged into the sea, killing the pilot. After that, the authorities decided to suspend combat exercises for F-16 aircraft.

