International
https://sputniknews.com/20220314/taiwan-fighter-jet-crashes-into-sea-during-training-flight-pilot-survives---authorities-1093849619.html
Taiwan Fighter Jet Crashes Into Sea During Training Flight, Pilot Survives - Authorities
Taiwan Fighter Jet Crashes Into Sea During Training Flight, Pilot Survives - Authorities
BEIJING (Sputnik) - A Mirage 2000 fighter jet of the Taiwanese air force crashed into the sea during a training flight, but the pilot managed to escape, the... 14.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-14T07:27+0000
2022-03-14T07:27+0000
asia-pacific
taiwan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0e/1093849558_0:83:3348:1966_1920x0_80_0_0_6649e225dc48fc672f41dada72b98ce3.jpg
The pilot ejected off the island's east coast during a training flight on Monday, the president's office said on Facebook. During the search and rescue mission, the pilot was found alive and was saved.Tsai instructed the Taiwanese defence ministry to continue searching for the jet and find out the cause of the crash.This was the second crash of a Taiwanese warplane during training in three months and the seventh one since 2020. In January, a F-16 fighter jet of the Taiwanese air force plunged into the sea, killing the pilot. After that, the authorities decided to suspend combat exercises for F-16 aircraft.
asia-pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0e/1093849558_310:0:3039:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_458deaecf6390dd8e02ce35a57b9bcf0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia-pacific, taiwan

Taiwan Fighter Jet Crashes Into Sea During Training Flight, Pilot Survives - Authorities

07:27 GMT 14.03.2022
© AP Photo / Chiang Ying-yingA Taiwan Air Force Mirage 2000 fighter jet flies over Hsinchu Air Force base during an air show in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015
A Taiwan Air Force Mirage 2000 fighter jet flies over Hsinchu Air Force base during an air show in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2022
© AP Photo / Chiang Ying-ying
SubscribeGoogle news
BEIJING (Sputnik) - A Mirage 2000 fighter jet of the Taiwanese air force crashed into the sea during a training flight, but the pilot managed to escape, the office of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday.
The pilot ejected off the island's east coast during a training flight on Monday, the president's office said on Facebook. During the search and rescue mission, the pilot was found alive and was saved.
Tsai instructed the Taiwanese defence ministry to continue searching for the jet and find out the cause of the crash.
This was the second crash of a Taiwanese warplane during training in three months and the seventh one since 2020. In January, a F-16 fighter jet of the Taiwanese air force plunged into the sea, killing the pilot. After that, the authorities decided to suspend combat exercises for F-16 aircraft.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала