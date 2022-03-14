International
Still Rocking: Rolling Stones Get Set to Celebrate 60th Anniversary With New Tour
Still Rocking: Rolling Stones Get Set to Celebrate 60th Anniversary With New Tour
The legends of rock have prepared a UK and European tour for the summer of 2022.
The Stones Europe tour in June will be the first time the band will have performed since the death last August of Charlie Watts, who had been the band's drummer since 1963. The tour, simply called 'Sixty' kicks off in Madrid on 1 June and, after a quick stop in Munich, the band will perform at the home of Liverpool FC, Anfield, for the Stones' first show in the northern city for more than 50 years. They will also visit Switzerland, Belgium, Austria and France. The Rolling Stones came together in London in 1962 and consisted of Mick Jagger, Brian Jones (who died in 1969), Keith Richards, Bill Wyman and Charlie Watts. Ronnie Woods joined the band in 1975. They are recognised as one of the greatest living rock acts in the history of music.
rolling stones, music, rock, society

Still Rocking: Rolling Stones Get Set to Celebrate 60th Anniversary With New Tour

11:49 GMT 14.03.2022 (Updated: 11:52 GMT 17.03.2022)
The legends of rock have prepared a UK and European tour for the summer of 2022.
The Rolling Stones announced their forthcoming tour for 2022 on their personal Instagram page on 14 March.
The Stones Europe tour in June will be the first time the band will have performed since the death last August of Charlie Watts, who had been the band's drummer since 1963.
The tour, simply called 'Sixty' kicks off in Madrid on 1 June and, after a quick stop in Munich, the band will perform at the home of Liverpool FC, Anfield, for the Stones' first show in the northern city for more than 50 years. They will also visit Switzerland, Belgium, Austria and France.
The Rolling Stones came together in London in 1962 and consisted of Mick Jagger, Brian Jones (who died in 1969), Keith Richards, Bill Wyman and Charlie Watts. Ronnie Woods joined the band in 1975. They are recognised as one of the greatest living rock acts in the history of music.
