https://sputniknews.com/20220314/solomon-islands-police-reportedly-enhance-parliaments-security-over-fears-of-unrest-1093854245.html

Solomon Islands Police Reportedly Enhance Parliament's Security Over Fears of Unrest

Solomon Islands Police Reportedly Enhance Parliament's Security Over Fears of Unrest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Solomon Islands law enforcement agencies are carrying out crowd control drills ahead of Monday's reopening of parliament, fearing the... 14.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-14T10:02+0000

2022-03-14T10:02+0000

2022-03-14T10:09+0000

solomon islands

police

unrest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0e/1093854546_0:118:3073:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_992590c16b77d56bd4cf51af42e73e72.jpg

The training involved the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force and the Solomon Island Assistance Force, with the Australian forces such as tactical response officers of the federal police also participating, the Solomon Times newspaper reported.The law enforcement forces have worked out measures for preventing unrest, while the preparations also included patrolling the parliament's premises with the use of helicopters and monitoring the operation of transport, according to the report.In November, a series of violent protests erupted in Honiara, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. The protests were primarily fuelled by residents of the Malaita province dissatisfied with the government's policy of developing relations with Beijing instead of Taiwan.The unrest claimed three lives, while over 100 arrests were made. The situation was stabilized with the arrival of foreign forces, including troops and police from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

solomon islands

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

solomon islands, police, unrest