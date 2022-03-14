https://sputniknews.com/20220314/russian-mod-key-neo-nazi-forces-in-mariupol-residential-areas-destroyed-1093865139.html
Russian MoD: Key Neo-Nazi Forces in Mariupol Residential Areas Destroyed
Russian MoD: Key Neo-Nazi Forces in Mariupol Residential Areas Destroyed
The residents of Mariupol have been unable to leave the city despite humanitarian corridors being announced several times because of attacks carried out by radical Ukrainian nationalists.
The militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) with the support of Russian armed forces have eliminated practically all combat facilities occupied by neo-Nazi rebels in the residential areas of the city of Mariupol, the Russian Defence Ministry said.According to the ministry, the successful operation aimed to stop the city's blockade has resulted in the opening of humanitarian corridors after 15:00 local time, allowing civilians to evacuate.200 buses were deployed to Mariupol to pick up the evacuees, and 50 of the buses have already arrived in the city. Humanitarian trucks carrying 450 tonnes of medicines and food, including baby formula, were dispatched to Mariupol, and the first vehicles have already arrived.
Russian MoD: Key Neo-Nazi Forces in Mariupol Residential Areas Destroyed
The residents of Mariupol have been unable to leave the city despite humanitarian corridors being announced several times because of attacks carried out by radical Ukrainian nationalists.
The militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) with the support of Russian armed forces have eliminated practically all combat facilities occupied by neo-Nazi rebels in the residential areas of the city of Mariupol, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
According to the ministry, the successful operation aimed to stop the city's blockade has resulted in the opening of humanitarian corridors after 15:00 local time, allowing civilians to evacuate.
200 buses were deployed to Mariupol to pick up the evacuees, and 50 of the buses have already arrived in the city. Humanitarian trucks carrying 450 tonnes of medicines and food, including baby formula, were dispatched to Mariupol, and the first vehicles have already arrived.