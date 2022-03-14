https://sputniknews.com/20220314/russian-mod-key-neo-nazi-forces-in-mariupol-residential-areas-destroyed-1093865139.html

Russian MoD: Key Neo-Nazi Forces in Mariupol Residential Areas Destroyed

Russian MoD: Key Neo-Nazi Forces in Mariupol Residential Areas Destroyed

The residents of Mariupol have been unable to leave the city despite humanitarian corridors being announced several times because of attacks carried out by... 14.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-14T14:27+0000

2022-03-14T14:27+0000

2022-03-14T14:59+0000

situation in ukraine

ukraine

mariupol

neo-nazi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0e/1093865575_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1cdca22e8adbd386130dd47c762df52d.jpg

The militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) with the support of Russian armed forces have eliminated practically all combat facilities occupied by neo-Nazi rebels in the residential areas of the city of Mariupol, the Russian Defence Ministry said.According to the ministry, the successful operation aimed to stop the city's blockade has resulted in the opening of humanitarian corridors after 15:00 local time, allowing civilians to evacuate.200 buses were deployed to Mariupol to pick up the evacuees, and 50 of the buses have already arrived in the city. Humanitarian trucks carrying 450 tonnes of medicines and food, including baby formula, were dispatched to Mariupol, and the first vehicles have already arrived.

ukraine

mariupol

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

ukraine, mariupol, neo-nazi