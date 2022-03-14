International
WATCH Live From Kiev Amid Russia's Special Op in Ukraine
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220314/russian-mod-key-neo-nazi-forces-in-mariupol-residential-areas-destroyed-1093865139.html
Russian MoD: Key Neo-Nazi Forces in Mariupol Residential Areas Destroyed
2022-03-14T14:27+0000
2022-03-14T14:59+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
mariupol
neo-nazi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0e/1093865575_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1cdca22e8adbd386130dd47c762df52d.jpg
14:27 GMT 14.03.2022 (Updated: 14:59 GMT 14.03.2022)
© Sputnik / Vladimir Rodionov / Go to the photo bankServicemen of the DPR People's Militia ride a T-72 tank in Mariupol region, Donetsk People's Republic
Sofia Chegodaeva
Being updated
The residents of Mariupol have been unable to leave the city despite humanitarian corridors being announced several times because of attacks carried out by radical Ukrainian nationalists.
The militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) with the support of Russian armed forces have eliminated practically all combat facilities occupied by neo-Nazi rebels in the residential areas of the city of Mariupol, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
According to the ministry, the successful operation aimed to stop the city's blockade has resulted in the opening of humanitarian corridors after 15:00 local time, allowing civilians to evacuate.
200 buses were deployed to Mariupol to pick up the evacuees, and 50 of the buses have already arrived in the city. Humanitarian trucks carrying 450 tonnes of medicines and food, including baby formula, were dispatched to Mariupol, and the first vehicles have already arrived.
