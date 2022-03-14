International
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Russian Embassy in US Refutes Media Claims That Western Companies Are Being Threatened in Russia
Russian Embassy in US Refutes Media Claims That Western Companies Are Being Threatened in Russia
"Once again, we urge local media to abandon the vicious practice of spreading fake news. The Wall Street Journal opus is pure fiction," the Russian embassy said on Telegram.The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Russian prosecutors had allegedly issued warnings to Western companies in Russia, threatening corporate leaders who criticize Moscow with arrests and asset seizures.Citing anonymous sources, the newspaper stated that Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Procter &amp; Gamble, and KFC owner Yum Brands were among the companies that were allegedly threatened via letters and calls.The Russian Embassy in the US emphasized that there are over a thousand American companies working in Russia and "the decision whether to continue entrepreneurial activity in our country is entirely up to the Americans. As well as the right to ignore the Russophobic hysteria that encourages foreign businesses to suffer huge losses, just to 'annoy' Russia."The latest comes amid circulating reports that Russia had asked China for military assistance amid Russia's ongoing special operation to accomplish a demilitarization and 'de-nazification' of Ukraine. However, the allegations have since been rejected by Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy to the US.
Russian Embassy in US Refutes Media Claims That Western Companies Are Being Threatened in Russia

01:27 GMT 14.03.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in the United States says Western media reports alleging that foreign companies are being threatened in Russia are fake.
"Once again, we urge local media to abandon the vicious practice of spreading fake news. The Wall Street Journal opus is pure fiction," the Russian embassy said on Telegram.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Russian prosecutors had allegedly issued warnings to Western companies in Russia, threatening corporate leaders who criticize Moscow with arrests and asset seizures.
Citing anonymous sources, the newspaper stated that Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Procter & Gamble, and KFC owner Yum Brands were among the companies that were allegedly threatened via letters and calls.
The Russian Embassy in the US emphasized that there are over a thousand American companies working in Russia and "the decision whether to continue entrepreneurial activity in our country is entirely up to the Americans. As well as the right to ignore the Russophobic hysteria that encourages foreign businesses to suffer huge losses, just to ‘annoy’ Russia."
Situation in Ukraine
'Never Heard of That': Chinese Embassy to US Rejects Claim Russia Asked China for Help in Ukraine
01:14 GMT
The latest comes amid circulating reports that Russia had asked China for military assistance amid Russia's ongoing special operation to accomplish a demilitarization and 'de-nazification' of Ukraine. However, the allegations have since been rejected by Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy to the US.
