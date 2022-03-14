https://sputniknews.com/20220314/russian-embassy-in-us-refutes-media-claims-that-western-companies-are-being-threatened-in-russia-1093841666.html

Russian Embassy in US Refutes Media Claims That Western Companies Are Being Threatened in Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in the United States says Western media reports alleging that foreign companies are being threatened in Russia are... 14.03.2022, Sputnik International

"Once again, we urge local media to abandon the vicious practice of spreading fake news. The Wall Street Journal opus is pure fiction," the Russian embassy said on Telegram.The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Russian prosecutors had allegedly issued warnings to Western companies in Russia, threatening corporate leaders who criticize Moscow with arrests and asset seizures.Citing anonymous sources, the newspaper stated that Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Procter & Gamble, and KFC owner Yum Brands were among the companies that were allegedly threatened via letters and calls.The Russian Embassy in the US emphasized that there are over a thousand American companies working in Russia and "the decision whether to continue entrepreneurial activity in our country is entirely up to the Americans. As well as the right to ignore the Russophobic hysteria that encourages foreign businesses to suffer huge losses, just to ‘annoy’ Russia."The latest comes amid circulating reports that Russia had asked China for military assistance amid Russia's ongoing special operation to accomplish a demilitarization and 'de-nazification' of Ukraine. However, the allegations have since been rejected by Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy to the US. Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

