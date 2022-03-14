https://sputniknews.com/20220314/protest-defense-russian-tycoon-deripaskas-mansion-in-london-gets-occupied-by-squatters-1093859892.html

'Protest Defense': 'Russian Tycoon Deripaska's Mansion' in London Gets Occupied by Squatters

The squatters apparently do not intend to sleep or live at the property in question, but rather occupy it “as a protest, on rotation”, according to a statement... 14.03.2022, Sputnik International

A posh 7-bedroom London mansion that belongs to Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska has been seized by a group of squatters who apparently committed that act over the current situation in Ukraine, according to the Mirror.An image of the property in question, adorned with a Ukrainian flag and sporting a sign saying "This Property Has Been Liberated" has been shared on Twitter by an account called "resistlondon" which branded Deripaska as a "war supporter" and "one of the most favourite Putin's oligarchs".Another tweet posted by the same account further elaborates that the protesters squatting at the mansion a using "a version of the Section 6 notice known as the ‘protest defense’, in which they do not intend to live and sleep at the property, but are instead occupying it as a protest, on rotation".According to the newspaper, Deripaska’s mansion was built in the 19th century and has been "called 'home'" by the Duke of Bedford, Earl of Essex and Earl Grey in the past.The property has since been refurbished and now features comforts such as a gym, home cinema and Turkish steam bath.While the mansion was available for purchase in 2002 for £25 million, its exact current value is unclear, the newspaper adds, though MailOnline described said property as Deripaska’s "£50million Belgravia 'crash pad'".

