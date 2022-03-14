https://sputniknews.com/20220314/pfizer-says-will-continue-deliveries-of-medicines-to-russia-but-donate-profits-to-ukraine-1093865021.html

Pfizer Says Will Continue Deliveries of Medicines to Russia, But Donate Profits to Ukraine

Pfizer Says Will Continue Deliveries of Medicines to Russia, But Donate Profits to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced on Monday that it will continue to supply medicines to Russia, but all profits from them will... 14.03.2022, Sputnik International

"The international community has implemented unprecedented sanctions to Russia. As with all previous instances, for humanitarian reasons, medicines were excluded from these sanctions. Pfizer concluded that a voluntary pause in the flow of our medicines to Russia would be in direct violation of our foundational principle of putting patients first. Ending delivery of medicines, including cancer or cardiovascular therapies, would cause significant patient suffering and potential loss of life, particularly among children and elderly people," the company said.While the company is maintaining the supply of medicines to Russia, it does not mean that it will continue doing business as usual in the country."Today we are announcing that effective immediately Pfizer will donate all profits of our Russian subsidiary to causes that provide direct humanitarian support to the people of Ukraine. This will be in addition to all other recently announced donations from Pfizer to Ukraine. Additionally, we will no longer initiate new clinical trials in Russia, and we will stop recruiting new patients in our ongoing clinical trials in the country. Pfizer will work with FDA and other regulators to transition all ongoing clinical trials to alternative sites outside Russia. Consistent with our commitment to putting patients first, we will continue providing needed medicines to the patients already enrolled in clinical trials," it said.Since the company does not operate any manufacturing sites in Russia, it will cease all planned investments, the company added.

