On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Pentagon: Officials Have No Evidence Russian Troops Deliberately Targeting Journalists in Ukraine
Pentagon: Officials Have No Evidence Russian Troops Deliberately Targeting Journalists in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has no evidence to suggest Russian troops are deliberately targeting journalists during its military operation in Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday.
"I don't have evidence of that specifically," Kirby told a press briefing when asked whether Russian military in Ukraine are deliberately targeting journalists.On Sunday, American journalist Brent Renaud, 50, was shot and killed at a Ukrainian security checkpoint in the city of Irpin, where he had been working on a video project for American magazine Time. US photographer Juan Arredondo was traveling with Renaud and was injured in the same attack. The city is controlled by Ukrainian forces.On Monday, Fox News said its reporter was injured in Ukraine while covering the conflict outside Kiev.On February 24, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. Several days into the operation, the Russian armed forces accused the Ukrainian military of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and civilian quarters.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Pentagon: Officials Have No Evidence Russian Troops Deliberately Targeting Journalists in Ukraine

21:03 GMT 14.03.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has no evidence to suggest Russian troops are deliberately targeting journalists during its military operation in Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday.
"I don't have evidence of that specifically," Kirby told a press briefing when asked whether Russian military in Ukraine are deliberately targeting journalists.
On Sunday, American journalist Brent Renaud, 50, was shot and killed at a Ukrainian security checkpoint in the city of Irpin, where he had been working on a video project for American magazine Time. US photographer Juan Arredondo was traveling with Renaud and was injured in the same attack. The city is controlled by Ukrainian forces.
On Monday, Fox News said its reporter was injured in Ukraine while covering the conflict outside Kiev.
On February 24, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. Several days into the operation, the Russian armed forces accused the Ukrainian military of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and civilian quarters.
