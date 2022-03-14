https://sputniknews.com/20220314/muslim-shrine-painted-saffron-in-indias-madhya-pradesh-1093852446.html

Muslim Shrine Painted Saffron in India's Madhya Pradesh

Muslim Shrine Painted Saffron in India's Madhya Pradesh

14.03.2022

Police in central India's Madhya Pradesh state have registered a complaint against unidentified men for vandalising a Muslim shrine, located between the city of Narmadapuram and the town of Pipariya.The police case was registered under Section 295 (A) (for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) on Sunday night.The vandals re-painted the green-coloured shrine with the colour saffron, preferred by holy Hindu men and Hindu groups.Various Hindu groups Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent organisation of the federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Bajrang Dal, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have saffron flags.Madhya Pradesh is being led by the BJP government.The incident came to light on Sunday morning, when some locals found that the shrine's doors, tomb and minaret were smeared with saffron paint and its door had been broken.According to an Indian media report, the police at first refused to file a complaint but finally relented to the pressure of villagers who staged a protest and blocked the state's highway.Inspector Hemant Shrivastav said that his first responsibility "is to restore the shrine. After this, the accused will also be arrested.""But prima-facie, it does not look like the act is done by local youths as people of both communities live here peacefully and there has been no communal tension in the past," he added.According to The Wire news outlet's report "Heartland Hatewatch", at least 89 instances of hate crimes and hate speeches across four months — October 2021 to February 2022 were reported. These incidents took place across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Haryana states.

