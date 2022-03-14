International
Moscow Will Respond to Bratislava's Decision to Expel Russian Diplomats
Moscow Will Respond to Bratislava's Decision to Expel Russian Diplomats
Earlier, there were reports that Slovakia intends to expel three Russian diplomats on suspicion of espionage. 14.03.2022, Sputnik International
Moscow will respond to Bratislava's decision to expel Russian diplomats, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Moscow's move comes after reports appeared to the effect that Slovakia's foreign ministry was going to expel three Russian diplomats. They must leave the country within 72 hours, the reports added.
Moscow Will Respond to Bratislava's Decision to Expel Russian Diplomats

16:11 GMT 14.03.2022 (Updated: 16:24 GMT 14.03.2022)
Earlier, there were reports that Slovakia intends to expel three Russian diplomats on suspicion of espionage.
Moscow will respond to Bratislava's decision to expel Russian diplomats, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Moscow's move comes after reports appeared to the effect that Slovakia's foreign ministry was going to expel three Russian diplomats. They must leave the country within 72 hours, the reports added.
