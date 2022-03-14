https://sputniknews.com/20220314/moscow-will-respond-to-bratislavas-decision-to-expell-russian-diplomats-1093867779.html

Moscow Will Respond to Bratislava's Decision to Expel Russian Diplomats

Moscow Will Respond to Bratislava's Decision to Expel Russian Diplomats

Earlier, there were reports that Slovakia intends to expel three Russian diplomats on suspicion of espionage. 14.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-14T16:11+0000

2022-03-14T16:11+0000

2022-03-14T16:24+0000

slovakia

russia

diplomats

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Moscow will respond to Bratislava's decision to expel Russian diplomats, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Moscow's move comes after reports appeared to the effect that Slovakia's foreign ministry was going to expel three Russian diplomats. They must leave the country within 72 hours, the reports added.

slovakia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

slovakia, russia, diplomats