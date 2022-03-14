LIVE UPDATES: Russia and Ukraine Set to Hold New Round of Peace Talks as Special Op Enters Day 19

Over 328,000 Ukrainian Refugees Enter Moldova Amid Hostilities

More than 328,000 Ukrainians have crossed into Moldova since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in the country, with 14,000 refugees having arrived in the past 24 hours, Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu said.



"Here's the daily update on refugee situation in the Republic of #Moldova: over 328,000 Ukrainian refugees crossed our borders since the beginning of the war in #Ukraine. About 101K refugees are in shelters or private homes across the country, including 48,254 minors," Popescu said on Twitter.



On Saturday, the minister said that 284,000 Ukrainians had arrived in the country. As of Sunday, the number grew to 314,000 people. Thus, the figure increased by over 40,000 in two days.