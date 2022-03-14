International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Russia and Ukraine Set to Hold New Round of Peace Talks as Special Op Enters Day 19
LIVE UPDATES: Russia and Ukraine Set to Hold New Round of Peace Talks as Special Op Enters Day 19
The Russian and Ukrainian delegations have held three rounds of peace talks so far, with Kiev saying that the representatives of the teams meet via... 14.03.2022, Sputnik International
situation in ukraine
world
ukraine
russia
peace talks
world, ukraine, russia, peace talks, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Donbass people's militia fighters during training at the Krasny Partizan border checkpoint

LIVE UPDATES: Russia and Ukraine Set to Hold New Round of Peace Talks as Special Op Enters Day 19

04:43 GMT 14.03.2022
The Russian and Ukrainian delegations have held three rounds of peace talks so far, with Kiev saying that the representatives of the teams meet via videoconference every day.
The Russian special military operation in Ukraine has entered its 19th day, and the delegations of the two countries are expected to hold virtual talks on 14 March to sum up the preliminary results of the previously-held negotiations.
The parties have already held three rounds of peace negotiations, with Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, and a member of the Russian negotiating delegation, saying on 13 March that the two sides have made substantial progress compared to when the talks had just started.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has indicated that one of his team's goals is to arrange a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. He added that talks with Russia are necessary and have already contributed to the creation of multiple humanitarian corridors in Ukraine.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February after the Donbass republics appealed for help due to continued attacks by Kiev forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that demilitarisation and "de-nazification" are among the key goals of the special operation. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine, insisting the armed forces only target the country's military infrastructure.
In response to Russia’s operation, the Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.
05:43 GMT 14.03.2022
Over 328,000 Ukrainian Refugees Enter Moldova Amid Hostilities
More than 328,000 Ukrainians have crossed into Moldova since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in the country, with 14,000 refugees having arrived in the past 24 hours, Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu said.

"Here's the daily update on refugee situation in the Republic of #Moldova: over 328,000 Ukrainian refugees crossed our borders since the beginning of the war in #Ukraine. About 101K refugees are in shelters or private homes across the country, including 48,254 minors," Popescu said on Twitter.

On Saturday, the minister said that 284,000 Ukrainians had arrived in the country. As of Sunday, the number grew to 314,000 people. Thus, the figure increased by over 40,000 in two days.
05:41 GMT 14.03.2022
Ukrainian Forces Fire 25 Mortars on Two Settlements, DPR Says
05:21 GMT 14.03.2022
Harvesting wheat at the fields of the Lebyage-Chepiginskoe JSC in Timashevsky District, Krasnodar Territory
Situation in Ukraine
Conflict in Ukraine Could Double Finland's Food Prices, Economy Minister Warns
05:17 GMT
05:01 GMT 14.03.2022
Ukraine’s Kuleba Discusses Support For Kiev With Blinken, Truss
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has discussed Western support for Kiev, amid Russia's special military operation, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss.

"Call with @trussliz on next steps to apply more sanctions on Russia. Pressure must increase until Russia ceases its meaningless aggression and stops barbaric war crimes. Grateful to the UK for stepping up support for Ukraine," Kuleba said on Twitter on Sunday.
