LIVE UPDATES: Russia and Ukraine Set to Hold New Round of Peace Talks as Special Op Enters Day 19

The Russian special military operation in Ukraine has entered its 19th day, and the delegations of the two countries are expected to hold virtual talks on 14 March to sum up the preliminary results of the previously-held negotiations.
The parties have already held three rounds of peace negotiations, with Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, and a member of the Russian negotiating delegation, saying on 13 March that the two sides have made substantial progress compared to when the talks had just started.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has indicated that one of his team's goals is to arrange a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. He added that talks with Russia are necessary and have already contributed to the creation of multiple humanitarian corridors in Ukraine.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February after the Donbass republics appealed for help due to continued attacks by Kiev forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that demilitarisation and "de-nazification" are among the key goals of the special operation. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine, insisting the armed forces only target the country's military infrastructure.
In response to Russia’s operation, the Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Global news — https://t.me/sputniknewsint