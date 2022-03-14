International
https://sputniknews.com/20220314/january-riots-in-kazakhstan-resulted-in-death-of-230-people---prosecutor-general-1093845137.html
January Riots in Kazakhstan Resulted in Death of 230 People - Prosecutor General
January Riots in Kazakhstan Resulted in Death of 230 People - Prosecutor General
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - A total of 230 people died as a result of the January riots in Kazakhstan, the country’s Prosecutor General, Berik Assylov, said on... 14.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-14T05:06+0000
2022-03-14T05:16+0000
asia-pacific
kazakhstan
riots
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092064652_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_46328c8a2de3c84d52168bd1ecb727dd.jpg
"In total, 230 people died in the country, including 19 military and security officials," Assylov said during a parliamentary meeting.Last month, Kazakh presidential spokesman Berik Uali said that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was expected to announce the preliminary results of the investigation into the January events during his address to the nation in mid-March.Mass protests in Kazakhstan began in the early days of 2022 - residents of the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the west of the country opposed a twofold increase in prices for liquefied gas. Later, protests spread to other cities, including Almaty, the republic's largest city: looting began there, militants attacked state institutions and took weapons. In response, the authorities declared a state of emergency across the country until 19 January and launched a counter-terrorism operation.The country's president requested assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which is comprised of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. As a result, CSTO Peacekeeping Forces were deployed to Kazakhstan to help normalise the situation there. On 13 January, it was announced that the CSTO mission was successfully completed. The peacekeepers began to return home from Kazakhstan.
asia-pacific
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092064652_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_c5329d7970db6aa0cd81092442fd8c4b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia-pacific, kazakhstan, riots

January Riots in Kazakhstan Resulted in Death of 230 People - Prosecutor General

05:06 GMT 14.03.2022 (Updated: 05:16 GMT 14.03.2022)
© Sputnik / Sputnik / Go to the photo bankThe city administation in the Kazakh city of Taldykorgan is seen burned amid the ongoing protests in Kazakhstan.
The city administation in the Kazakh city of Taldykorgan is seen burned amid the ongoing protests in Kazakhstan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2022
© Sputnik / Sputnik
/
Go to the photo bank
SubscribeGoogle news
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - A total of 230 people died as a result of the January riots in Kazakhstan, the country’s Prosecutor General, Berik Assylov, said on Monday.
"In total, 230 people died in the country, including 19 military and security officials," Assylov said during a parliamentary meeting.
Last month, Kazakh presidential spokesman Berik Uali said that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was expected to announce the preliminary results of the investigation into the January events during his address to the nation in mid-March.
Mass protests in Kazakhstan began in the early days of 2022 - residents of the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the west of the country opposed a twofold increase in prices for liquefied gas.
Later, protests spread to other cities, including Almaty, the republic's largest city: looting began there, militants attacked state institutions and took weapons. In response, the authorities declared a state of emergency across the country until 19 January and launched a counter-terrorism operation.
The country's president requested assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which is comprised of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. As a result, CSTO Peacekeeping Forces were deployed to Kazakhstan to help normalise the situation there. On 13 January, it was announced that the CSTO mission was successfully completed. The peacekeepers began to return home from Kazakhstan.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала