January Riots in Kazakhstan Resulted in Death of 230 People - Prosecutor General

NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - A total of 230 people died as a result of the January riots in Kazakhstan, the country's Prosecutor General, Berik Assylov, said on... 14.03.2022, Sputnik International

"In total, 230 people died in the country, including 19 military and security officials," Assylov said during a parliamentary meeting.Last month, Kazakh presidential spokesman Berik Uali said that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was expected to announce the preliminary results of the investigation into the January events during his address to the nation in mid-March.Mass protests in Kazakhstan began in the early days of 2022 - residents of the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the west of the country opposed a twofold increase in prices for liquefied gas. Later, protests spread to other cities, including Almaty, the republic's largest city: looting began there, militants attacked state institutions and took weapons. In response, the authorities declared a state of emergency across the country until 19 January and launched a counter-terrorism operation.The country's president requested assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which is comprised of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. As a result, CSTO Peacekeeping Forces were deployed to Kazakhstan to help normalise the situation there. On 13 January, it was announced that the CSTO mission was successfully completed. The peacekeepers began to return home from Kazakhstan.

