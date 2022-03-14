https://sputniknews.com/20220314/israel-rules-out-providing-route-to-bypass-sanctions-imposed-on-russia-1093865749.html

"Israel will not be a route to bypass sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and other Western countries. The Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating the issue together with partners, including the Bank of Israel, the Finance Ministry, the Economy Ministry, the Airports Authority, the Energy Ministry, and others," Lapid said on Twitter.Israel calls for an end to fighting in Ukraine and will do everything it can to "assist mediation efforts, to stop the shooting and restore peace," Lapid said."We are working together with our greatest ally, the United States, and our European friends, to prevent the continuation of this tragedy," he added.Lapid made the statement after meeting with Slovakian Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok in Bratislava. The ministers have discussed the continuation of cooperation at the Vysne Nemecke crossing between Ukraine and Slovakia to help Jews and Israelis escape from conflict zones, the foreign ministry said.On 24 February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

