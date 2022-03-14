https://sputniknews.com/20220314/irans-irgc-reportedly-prevented-sabotage-at-fordow-nuclear-facility-1093871535.html

Iran’s IRGC Reportedly Prevented Sabotage at Fordow Nuclear Facility

Iran’s IRGC Reportedly Prevented Sabotage at Fordow Nuclear Facility

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran on Monday prevented a sabotage attempt at a nuclear facility in Fordow, the Tasnim news... 14.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-14T18:53+0000

2022-03-14T18:53+0000

2022-03-14T19:24+0000

iran

nuclear

sabotage

israel

erbil

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0e/1093872245_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3b6bdef8af6d9f51394fc34fc501aea9.jpg

According to Tasnim, the IRGC intelligence eliminated a sabotage group in Fordow.The Fordow fuel enrichment plant is an underground uranium enrichment facility located 32 km northeast of the Iranian city of Qom, near Fordow village.The Iranian Mehr news agency reported, citing a local TV station, that sources within the government blame the sabotage attempt on Israel, claiming that Tel Aviv previously attempted to carry out acts of sabotage at Fordow.According to the report, an employee was given $400 and a laptop to carry out the sabotage at the site, one of Iran's most critical nuclear installations, but before he could complete the job, IRGC intelligence identified and detained him.Also on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, during a press conference, said that the recent missile attack at the city of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan was carried out to destroy a logistical hub created for the preparation and supply of sabotage groups being sent into Iran.Tehran expects the Baghdad central authority to put an end to threats coming from Iraqi soil, he said, per another Tasnim report.The spokesman claimed that Tehran has full knowledge of every site hosting a sabotage group.On Sunday, the IRGC claimed responsibility for the Saturday night missile attack on Erbil. The strike was said to be aimed at Tel Aviv's "strategic center," according to Tehran.Tehran has accused Tel Aviv of carrying out many strikes on Iran 's nuclear-related facilities, as well as assassinating its nuclear scientists. Accusations have not been rejected nor confirmed by Israel.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

iran

erbil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

iran, nuclear, sabotage, israel, erbil