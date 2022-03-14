International
Iran’s IRGC Reportedly Prevented Sabotage at Fordow Nuclear Facility
Iran's IRGC Reportedly Prevented Sabotage at Fordow Nuclear Facility
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran on Monday prevented a sabotage attempt at a nuclear facility in Fordow, the Tasnim news agency reported.
According to Tasnim, the IRGC intelligence eliminated a sabotage group in Fordow.The Fordow fuel enrichment plant is an underground uranium enrichment facility located 32 km northeast of the Iranian city of Qom, near Fordow village.The Iranian Mehr news agency reported, citing a local TV station, that sources within the government blame the sabotage attempt on Israel, claiming that Tel Aviv previously attempted to carry out acts of sabotage at Fordow.According to the report, an employee was given $400 and a laptop to carry out the sabotage at the site, one of Iran's most critical nuclear installations, but before he could complete the job, IRGC intelligence identified and detained him.Also on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, during a press conference, said that the recent missile attack at the city of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan was carried out to destroy a logistical hub created for the preparation and supply of sabotage groups being sent into Iran.Tehran expects the Baghdad central authority to put an end to threats coming from Iraqi soil, he said, per another Tasnim report.The spokesman claimed that Tehran has full knowledge of every site hosting a sabotage group.On Sunday, the IRGC claimed responsibility for the Saturday night missile attack on Erbil. The strike was said to be aimed at Tel Aviv's "strategic center," according to Tehran.Tehran has accused Tel Aviv of carrying out many strikes on Iran 's nuclear-related facilities, as well as assassinating its nuclear scientists. Accusations have not been rejected nor confirmed by Israel.
iran, nuclear, sabotage, israel, erbil

Iran’s IRGC Reportedly Prevented Sabotage at Fordow Nuclear Facility

18:53 GMT 14.03.2022 (Updated: 19:24 GMT 14.03.2022)
© AP Photo / Vahid salemiIn this picture taken April 9, 2009 the exterior view of Iran's Uranium Conversion Facility outside the city of Isfahan, 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran is photographed.
In this picture taken April 9, 2009 the exterior view of Iran's Uranium Conversion Facility outside the city of Isfahan, 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran is photographed. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2022
© AP Photo / Vahid salemi
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran on Monday prevented a sabotage attempt at a nuclear facility in Fordow, the Tasnim news agency reported.
According to Tasnim, the IRGC intelligence eliminated a sabotage group in Fordow.
The Fordow fuel enrichment plant is an underground uranium enrichment facility located 32 km northeast of the Iranian city of Qom, near Fordow village.
The Iranian Mehr news agency reported, citing a local TV station, that sources within the government blame the sabotage attempt on Israel, claiming that Tel Aviv previously attempted to carry out acts of sabotage at Fordow.
According to the report, an employee was given $400 and a laptop to carry out the sabotage at the site, one of Iran's most critical nuclear installations, but before he could complete the job, IRGC intelligence identified and detained him.
Also on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, during a press conference, said that the recent missile attack at the city of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan was carried out to destroy a logistical hub created for the preparation and supply of sabotage groups being sent into Iran.
Tehran expects the Baghdad central authority to put an end to threats coming from Iraqi soil, he said, per another Tasnim report.
The spokesman claimed that Tehran has full knowledge of every site hosting a sabotage group.
On Sunday, the IRGC claimed responsibility for the Saturday night missile attack on Erbil. The strike was said to be aimed at Tel Aviv's "strategic center," according to Tehran.
Tehran has accused Tel Aviv of carrying out many strikes on Iran 's nuclear-related facilities, as well as assassinating its nuclear scientists. Accusations have not been rejected nor confirmed by Israel.
