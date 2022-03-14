https://sputniknews.com/20220314/india-happy-to-take-offer-to-buy-discounted-russian-crude-on-rupee-ruble-exchange---reports-1093856341.html

India 'Happy' To Take Offer to Buy Discounted Russian Crude On Rupee-Ruble Exchange - Reports

India imports 80 percent of its oil and gas from the Middle-East but only 2 to 3 percent from Russia. However, now that major crude benchmark prices have hit... 14.03.2022, Sputnik International

India is considering Russia’s offer to buy crude oil and other commodities at discounted prices and the decision to proceed with the deal by setting up a rupee-ruble payment mechanism could be taken this week, several news outlets reported on Monday.Bloomberg quoted Indian officials as saying that the government-backed State Bank of India (SBI) and UCO Bank are part of ongoing consultations to set up a rupee-rouble trading scheme.According to the report, the Indian government is in favour of having a “floating exchange rate” with Russia. India is also in the process of preparing a list of items it could export to Russia in order to narrow the $5 billion bilateral trade deficit between the two nations, officials have said.A rupee-ruble exchange would also help Indian exporters to clear payments to the tune of $500 million, which have been in limbo since the US, the European Union and other western allies slapped economic sanctions against leading Russian banks, including the central bank, because of Moscow’s security operations in Ukraine. Top Russian banks have also been excluded from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) network, a financial intermediary that helps execute international transactions.Further, India is also reportedly looking at sourcing raw materials for the manufacture of fertilisers from Russia and Belarus, as New Delhi looks to contain its fertiliser subsidy bill. Indian officials reckon that the fertiliser subsidy bill could rise 200 percent - by $2.6 billion to $3.9 billion - in the next financial year.

