GOP Lawmakers Express ‘Concern’ Over Biden Supreme Court Pick Representing Guantanamo Prisoners

With a 6-3 majority, conservatives wield decisive control over the US Supreme Court, the ostensibly nonpartisan high court that exercises final and... 14.03.2022, Sputnik International

Several conservative lawmakers have fretted in recent days over news that US President Joe Biden’s nominee for an open seat on the US Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, served as legal counsel for detainees at the US prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.“We did talk about her representation of Guantánamo Bay detainees. I expressed some concern about this,” US Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said recently, according to The Hill.Jackson was nominated by Biden last month to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the high court after Breyer announced his retirement. She is presently a federal judge on the US Court of Appeals in Washington, DC, and if her nomination is confirmed, Jackson would become the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court.One major subject of scrutiny in Jackson’s career has been her defense of Khi Ali Gul, an Afghan man who was arrested in 2002 and transferred to the Guantanamo Bay detention camp the following year, according to US documents published by WikiLeaks. When Gul sued the Bush administration in 2008 in an attempt to obtain a writ of habeas corpus - a legal right for US prisoners to hear the charges against them - in 2008, Jackson assisted in his representation. At the time, she worked as a public defender, a lawyer in the US legal system who is employed by the court to represent defendants who cannot afford their own legal representation.Gul’s appeal was denied and he was released and repatriated in 2014 without having been charged with a crime.After Jackson entered private practice, she submitted an amicus brief in at least one other case involving a Guantanamo detainee.“In all of those situations, the views that were expressed were the views of my clients that I represented,” Jackson told Grassley about the Guantanamo detainee cases. “The briefs did not necessarily represent my personal views with regard to the war on terror or anything else.”

