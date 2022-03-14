https://sputniknews.com/20220314/do-you-agree-to-this-fight-elon-musk-challenges-vladimir-putin-on-twitter-to-single-combat-1093872028.html
'Do You Agree to This Fight?' Elon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin on Twitter to 'Single Combat'
2022-03-14T19:19+0000
2022-03-14T19:19+0000
2022-03-14T19:19+0000
SpaceX founder and tech mogul Elon Musk has issued what appears to be a challenge of personal combat to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.
In a recent tweet, Musk declared that he challenges
Putin – whose name he wrote in Russian – to “single combat”, with the stakes being Ukraine (with Musk writing the name of the country in Ukrainian).
“Do you agree to this fight?” Musk inquired in Russian in a follow-up tweet, tagging the Kremlin’s official Twitter account.
Social media users seemed amused by Musk’s tweet, although some advised Elon to “go to bed”.
“Did you think this through? Or Am I missing something?” one netizen inquired, to which Musk promptly responded: “I am absolutely serious”.
A netizen then issued a “combat challenge” of their own to Elon Musk, declaring that the stakes would be “the Cybertruck that I ordered 2 years ago”.