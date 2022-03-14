International
'Do You Agree to This Fight?' Elon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin on Twitter to 'Single Combat'
'Do You Agree to This Fight?' Elon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin on Twitter to 'Single Combat'
While some social media users joked about Musk's tweet, Elon himself claimed that he is "absolutely serious".
SpaceX founder and tech mogul Elon Musk has issued what appears to be a challenge of personal combat to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.In a recent tweet, Musk declared that he challenges Putin – whose name he wrote in Russian – to “single combat”, with the stakes being Ukraine (with Musk writing the name of the country in Ukrainian).Social media users seemed amused by Musk’s tweet, although some advised Elon to “go to bed”. A netizen then issued a “combat challenge” of their own to Elon Musk, declaring that the stakes would be “the Cybertruck that I ordered 2 years ago”.
'Do You Agree to This Fight?' Elon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin on Twitter to 'Single Combat'

While some social media users joked about Musk's tweet, Elon himself claimed that he is "absolutely serious".
SpaceX founder and tech mogul Elon Musk has issued what appears to be a challenge of personal combat to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.
In a recent tweet, Musk declared that he challenges Putin – whose name he wrote in Russian – to “single combat”, with the stakes being Ukraine (with Musk writing the name of the country in Ukrainian).
“Do you agree to this fight?” Musk inquired in Russian in a follow-up tweet, tagging the Kremlin’s official Twitter account.
Social media users seemed amused by Musk’s tweet, although some advised Elon to “go to bed”.

“Did you think this through? Or Am I missing something?” one netizen inquired, to which Musk promptly responded: “I am absolutely serious”.

A netizen then issued a “combat challenge” of their own to Elon Musk, declaring that the stakes would be “the Cybertruck that I ordered 2 years ago”.
