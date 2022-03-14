https://sputniknews.com/20220314/do-you-agree-to-this-fight-elon-musk-challenges-vladimir-putin-on-twitter-to-single-combat-1093872028.html

'Do You Agree to This Fight?' Elon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin on Twitter to 'Single Combat'

'Do You Agree to This Fight?' Elon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin on Twitter to 'Single Combat'

While some social media users joked about Musk's tweet, Elon himself claimed that he is "absolutely serious". 14.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-14T19:19+0000

2022-03-14T19:19+0000

2022-03-14T19:19+0000

elon musk

vladimir putin

social media

challenge

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082881779_0:113:2157:1326_1920x0_80_0_0_1677bea37a64483f59faecf9e347eced.jpg

SpaceX founder and tech mogul Elon Musk has issued what appears to be a challenge of personal combat to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.In a recent tweet, Musk declared that he challenges Putin – whose name he wrote in Russian – to “single combat”, with the stakes being Ukraine (with Musk writing the name of the country in Ukrainian).Social media users seemed amused by Musk’s tweet, although some advised Elon to “go to bed”. A netizen then issued a “combat challenge” of their own to Elon Musk, declaring that the stakes would be “the Cybertruck that I ordered 2 years ago”.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

elon musk, vladimir putin, social media, challenge, viral