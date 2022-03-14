https://sputniknews.com/20220314/china-us-ukraine-russia-1093860098.html
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, China-Taiwan, US and western foreign policy. 14.03.2022, Sputnik International
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, China-Taiwan, US and western foreign policy.
Joining us on the show today is Jimmy Dore - Host of the Jimmy Dore show, focusing on Censorship and US policy. Pye Ian, Journalist and Political analyst will be briefing us on China-US-Iranian relations. Lee Barrett, Co-host of the Barrett Chanel and podcast, talking to us about the truth of living in China. Faran Fronczak, ex RT America correspondent on, US censorship. Get your calls and tweets in now!Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, China-Taiwan, US and western foreign policy.
Joining us on the show today is Jimmy Dore - Host of the Jimmy Dore show, focusing on Censorship and US policy. Pye Ian, Journalist and Political analyst will be briefing us on China-US-Iranian relations. Lee Barrett, Co-host of the Barrett Chanel and podcast, talking to us about the truth of living in China. Faran Fronczak, ex RT America correspondent on, US censorship. Get your calls and tweets in now!
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com