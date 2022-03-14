https://sputniknews.com/20220314/china-slams-claims-about-russia-asking-for-military-assistance-in-ukraine-op-as-us-disinformation-1093849869.html
China Slams Claims About Russia Asking for Military Assistance in Ukraine Op as 'US Disinformation'
China Slams Claims About Russia Asking for Military Assistance in Ukraine Op as 'US Disinformation'
Earlier, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy to the United States reportedly rejected media allegations that Moscow had sought Beijing's help with military...
China's Foreign Ministry has slammed claims by US officials that Russia allegedly asked Beijing for military equipment after the start of its special operation to demilitarise Ukraine as 'disinformation'.Furthermore, the United States must fully clarify its military-biological activities on the territory of Ukraine, added the Chinese Foreign Ministry.The comments, coming during a regular Chinese foreign ministry briefing in Beijing, came after earlier a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy to the United States, Liu Pengyu, was reported by Reuters as rejecting media allegations that Moscow had approached Beijing for military equipment and other logistical support, saying he had "never heard of that." The current situation in Ukraine is indeed disconcerting,... The high priority now is to prevent the tense situation from escalating or even getting out of control," the Chinese diplomat noted in response to Reuters.
China Slams Claims About Russia Asking for Military Assistance in Ukraine Op as 'US Disinformation'
