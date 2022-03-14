China Slams Claims About Russia Asking for Military Assistance in Ukraine Op as 'US Disinformation'

International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
China's Foreign Ministry has slammed claims by US officials that Russia allegedly asked Beijing for military equipment after the start of its special operation to demilitarise Ukraine as 'disinformation'.Furthermore, the United States must fully clarify its military-biological activities on the territory of Ukraine, added the Chinese Foreign Ministry.The comments, coming during a regular Chinese foreign ministry briefing in Beijing, came after earlier a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy to the United States, Liu Pengyu, was reported by Reuters as rejecting media allegations that Moscow had approached Beijing for military equipment and other logistical support, saying he had "never heard of that." The current situation in Ukraine is indeed disconcerting,... The high priority now is to prevent the tense situation from escalating or even getting out of control," the Chinese diplomat noted in response to Reuters.
07:30 GMT 14.03.2022 (Updated: 07:53 GMT 14.03.2022)
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov / Go to the photo bankThe Chinese Foreign Ministry's building in Beijing
The Chinese Foreign Ministry's building in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2022
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov
Svetlana Ekimenko
Earlier, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy to the United States reportedly rejected media allegations that Moscow had sought Beijing's help with military equipment and other logistics for its operation to de-Nazify Ukraine. Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the embassy, reportedly told Reuters on Sunday that he had "never heard of that."
China's Foreign Ministry has slammed claims by US officials that Russia allegedly asked Beijing for military equipment after the start of its special operation to demilitarise Ukraine as 'disinformation'.
Furthermore, the United States must fully clarify its military-biological activities on the territory of Ukraine, added the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
The comments, coming during a regular Chinese foreign ministry briefing in Beijing, came after earlier a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy to the United States, Liu Pengyu, was reported by Reuters as rejecting media allegations that Moscow had approached Beijing for military equipment and other logistical support, saying he had "never heard of that."
The current situation in Ukraine is indeed disconcerting,... The high priority now is to prevent the tense situation from escalating or even getting out of control," the Chinese diplomat noted in response to Reuters.
