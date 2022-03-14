https://sputniknews.com/20220314/brent-renaud-worked-on-time-refugee-project-prior-to-his-death-in-ukraine---time-studios-1093841388.html

Brent Renaud Worked on Time Refugee Project Prior to His Death in Ukraine - Time Studios

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US journalist Brent Renaud, who died near the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, had been working on a video project for the American Time

"We are devastated by the loss of Brent Renaud," Time Studios said in a Sunday statement. "As an award-winning filmmaker and journalist, Brent tackled the toughest stories around the world often alongside his brother Craig Renaud."The New York Times said on Sunday that it was very saddened to learn about the death of the American in Irpin, a suburb of Kiev, but added that he was not on any assignment for the newspaper there. US photographer Juan Arredondo was traveling with Renaud and was injured in the same attack near a Ukrainian security checkpoint. According to the newspaper, Renaud was wearing a journalist press badge, which had been issued to him by the New York Times "many years ago."White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that the US was going to work with the Ukrainians to investigate Renaud’s death "to determine how this happened and then to measure and execute appropriate consequences as a result of it."In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbas, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

