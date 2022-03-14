https://sputniknews.com/20220314/agreement-on-russia-ukraine-settlement-may-require-approval-by-unsc-resolution---russian-diplomat-1093848339.html

Agreement on Russia-Ukraine Settlement May Require Approval By UNSC Resolution - Russian Diplomat

Agreement on Russia-Ukraine Settlement May Require Approval By UNSC Resolution - Russian Diplomat

The fourth round of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis is scheduled for 14 March. 14.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-14T06:42+0000

2022-03-14T06:42+0000

2022-03-14T07:21+0000

situation in ukraine

world

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0e/1093849093_0:44:2413:1401_1920x0_80_0_0_7f965fe2b8933b1bb45419fe2d279c0c.jpg

Moscow does not rule out that a possible agreement on the settlement between Russia and Ukraine will require approval by a UN Security Council resolution, Pyotr Ilyichev, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's international organizations department, said.Though the Minsk agreements were approved by UN Security Council Resolution 2202, "this did not affect their implementation by the Ukrainian side in any way," the diplomat noted.Since the moment the Minsk agreements were signed, the Ukrainian authorities have openly declared their "insignificance," the diplomat said, adding that Kiev did not want to fulfill them, categorically refusing to have a direct dialogue with Donbass.The Minsk agreements on the Donbass settlement have become invalid, but it is now unrealistic to talk about adopting a document on the termination of Resolution 2202 in the UN Security Council, Pyotr Ilyichev added.Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Minsk agreements had been killed by Kiev's actions long before Moscow's recognition of the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk republics.Russia supports the idea that it is necessary to move the UN headquarters from New York to a neutral country, this would make the organization's work less politicized, Potr Ilyichev stressed.According to the agreement between the United Nations and the US government of June 26, 1947, on the location of the UN headquarters, its seat may be transferred from the headquarters area, which is New York, only by the organization's decision, the diplomat recalled.Russia demands more persistent action from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to resolve the problems caused by Washington's non-constructive line, including issuing visas to Russian diplomats, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's international organizations department said.Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik in February that Guterres does not rule out launching an arbitration procedure to resolve the issue of the United States failing on numerous occasions to grant visas to diplomats at the UN headquarters building in New York.Last week, Russian diplomats expelled from the United Nations by Washington over alleged espionage left New York with their families. UN Secretary General spokesman Stephane Dujarric also said the United States had decided to expel a Russian employee of the UN Secretariat. Moscow pledged to retaliate.In the early hours of 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted - the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbass, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, ukraine