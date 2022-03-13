https://sputniknews.com/20220313/west-piling-up-pressure-on-china-to-limit-russias-access-to-yuan-russian-finance-minister-says-1093828272.html

West Piling Up Pressure on China to Limit Russia's Access to Yuan, Russian Finance Minister Says

West Piling Up Pressure on China to Limit Russia's Access to Yuan, Russian Finance Minister Says

Russia is currently under tough sanctions imposed by the US and its allies over Moscow's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. 13.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-13T11:39+0000

2022-03-13T11:39+0000

2022-03-13T12:02+0000

china

russia

anton siluanov

us

sanctions

ukraine

special operation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107145/52/1071455222_0:129:3187:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_e91eda67f64d6896a38ccdab9cd25ab2.jpg

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has said that the West is putting pressure on China to restrict Moscow's access to the yuan."No doubt, the pressure is being piled on in order to limit [Russia's] access to those reserves that we have in yuan", Siluanov added.He expressed hope that Russia's partnership with China will allow both sides to maintain the level of cooperation that they have achieved, "and not only maintain, but also expand it in conditions when Western markets are closed".The Russian finance minister spoke after Russia's state-run VTB Bank, which was earlier hit by US sanctions, offered its clients the opportunity to open Chinese yuan savings accounts that stipulate a maximum interest rate of 8%. The country's second-largest lender said in a statement that "in light of the rising dollar and euro exchange rates, many clients are showing interest in investing in other currencies, and the yuan is one of the most affordable and promising options for investing funds".

china

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

china, russia, anton siluanov, us, sanctions, ukraine, special operation