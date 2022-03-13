https://sputniknews.com/20220313/us-taxpayers-footing-2-million-monthly-bill-to-protect-pompeo-aide-from-credible-iranian-threats-1093821349.html
US Taxpayers Footing $2 Million Monthly Bill to Protect Pompeo, Aide From 'Credible' Iranian Threats
US Taxpayers Footing $2 Million Monthly Bill to Protect Pompeo, Aide From 'Credible' Iranian Threats
Trump-era Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Brian Hook, the State Department's special envoy for Iran, led the administration's "maximum pressure" campaign, which came about after then-US President Donald Trump withdrew the nation's participation in the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018, and was geared toward securing another deal with Tehran.
The US Department of State is dishing out more than $2 million per month to provide around-the-clock security detail to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Brian Hook, according to a "sensitive but unclassified" report obtained by the Associated Press.
The report, dated February 14, detailed that Pompeo and Hook have been granted security by current Secretary of State Antony Blinken due to "a serious and credible threat from a foreign power or agent of a foreign power arising from duties performed by former Secretary Pompeo while employed by the department."
The threats have persisted well into US President Joe Biden's administration, according to the report.
Overall, taxpayers have covered $13.1 million worth of security between August 2021 and February 2022.
While the former Secretary of State was provided 180 days of post-office security detail by the US State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security, the protection has been extended in 60-day increments.
With the most recent renewal set to expire, Blinken and the the Director of National Intelligence must decide whether to extend protection for the faces of crippling Trump-era sanctions against Iran. The Trump administration's penalties against Iran include Pompeo and Hook's "foreign terrorist organization" designation for Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
