US Security Adviser Sullivan Can't Confirm Death of American Journo in Ukraine

According to reports, which have not been confirmed yet, the reporter died in Irpen, in the Kiev region.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has addressed recent reports about an American journalist, who allegedly died in Ukraine, saying he can't confirm the information so far. Deputy managing editor of The New York Times Cliff Levy stated that the journalist, named Brent Renaud, was a talented photographer and filmmaker, but stressed that he was not on assignment for the newspaper in Ukraine.Unconfirmed photos of a NYT press card and the body of a man were previously published on social media.The situation in Ukraine remains tense, with Russian forces and Donbass militia repelling Kiev's troops amid the special security operation. The op was launched by Moscow on 24 February, with President Vladimir Putin stressing that it is meant to protect the people of Donbass, suffering from an eight-year-long war waged against them by Kiev. He stressed that the aim of the operation is the denazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine.

