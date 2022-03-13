https://sputniknews.com/20220313/us-assistance-to-kiev-should-help-ukraine-meet-armoured-airborne-threats-blinken-says-1093822716.html

US Assistance to Kiev Should Help Ukraine 'Meet Armoured, Airborne' Threats, Blinken Says

US Assistance to Kiev Should Help Ukraine 'Meet Armoured, Airborne' Threats, Blinken Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Washington’s latest support to Kiev, authorised by US President Joe Biden on Saturday, will... 13.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-13T05:20+0000

2022-03-13T05:20+0000

2022-03-13T05:20+0000

situation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

us

antony blinken

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107824/95/1078249512_0:115:2808:1695_1920x0_80_0_0_e2c7b03617074a34c702024c6d24e313.jpg

According to the release, the total security assistance provided by the Biden administration to Kiev now stands at more than $1.2 billion.In the early hours of 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the goal is to protect the people of Donbass, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years".In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine, us, antony blinken