Trans Rights Row: J.K. Rowling Slams Labour Leader Starmer for 'Misrepresenting' Equality Act

Author J.K. Rowling has criticised Labour Leader Keir Starmer, accusing him of "misrepresenting" the Equality Act after he said that "trans women are women".According to the Harry Potter author, women are "scared, outraged and angry at the deaf ear turned to their well-founded concerns", but this does not prevent them from "organising"."I don’t think our politicians have the slightest idea how much anger is building among women from all walks of life at the attempts to threaten and intimidate them out of speaking publicly about their own rights, their own bodies and their own lives", she said in a separate tweet.Rowling referred to comments Starmer made in an interview with The Times, when he was asked to define what a woman is.The Equality Act, passed in 2010, has, among other things, a provision that greenlights "changing the definition of gender reassignment, by removing the requirement for medical supervision". The legislation is aimed at providing legal protection "from discrimination in the workplace and in wider society".Starmer was also asked to comment on the Gender Recognition Reform bill that is being considered in Scotland. The proposed legislation seeks to change the time it takes to get a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) and suggests lowering the age at which trans people can receive the document from 18 to 16. Embraced by LGBTQ+ groups, the reform has drawn criticism from some activists, particularly feminists, who have voiced concerns that the bill would effectively limit the amount of women-only spaces - like hospital wards, restrooms, and changing rooms.Many - including J.K. Rowling - do not appear to agree. The author, who has long been under fire for her stance on trans rights, said that the reform contributes to an "attack" on gay people, "especially lesbians", who are targeted for "not wishing to be redefined and for refusing to use ideological language they find offensive".Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

