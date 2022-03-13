https://sputniknews.com/20220313/trans-rights-row-jk-rowling-slams-labour-leader-starmer-for-misrepresenting-equality-act-1093832122.html
Trans Rights Row: J.K. Rowling Slams Labour Leader Starmer for 'Misrepresenting' Equality Act
Trans Rights Row: J.K. Rowling Slams Labour Leader Starmer for 'Misrepresenting' Equality Act
Calling for a "considered, respectful, tolerant debate" about gender, UK Labour Leader Keir Starmer told The Times in an interview that "trans women are... 13.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-13T14:30+0000
2022-03-13T14:30+0000
2022-03-13T14:31+0000
society
viral
j.k. rowling
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093832332_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0d4f8e4e6a95bd0f8b18bcdb4a7433cc.jpg
Author J.K. Rowling has criticised Labour Leader Keir Starmer, accusing him of "misrepresenting" the Equality Act after he said that "trans women are women".According to the Harry Potter author, women are "scared, outraged and angry at the deaf ear turned to their well-founded concerns", but this does not prevent them from "organising"."I don’t think our politicians have the slightest idea how much anger is building among women from all walks of life at the attempts to threaten and intimidate them out of speaking publicly about their own rights, their own bodies and their own lives", she said in a separate tweet.Rowling referred to comments Starmer made in an interview with The Times, when he was asked to define what a woman is.The Equality Act, passed in 2010, has, among other things, a provision that greenlights "changing the definition of gender reassignment, by removing the requirement for medical supervision". The legislation is aimed at providing legal protection "from discrimination in the workplace and in wider society".Starmer was also asked to comment on the Gender Recognition Reform bill that is being considered in Scotland. The proposed legislation seeks to change the time it takes to get a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) and suggests lowering the age at which trans people can receive the document from 18 to 16. Embraced by LGBTQ+ groups, the reform has drawn criticism from some activists, particularly feminists, who have voiced concerns that the bill would effectively limit the amount of women-only spaces - like hospital wards, restrooms, and changing rooms.Many - including J.K. Rowling - do not appear to agree. The author, who has long been under fire for her stance on trans rights, said that the reform contributes to an "attack" on gay people, "especially lesbians", who are targeted for "not wishing to be redefined and for refusing to use ideological language they find offensive".Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093832332_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_48c1bf464569cdcd7525512ebd0723b4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
society, viral, j.k. rowling, uk
Trans Rights Row: J.K. Rowling Slams Labour Leader Starmer for 'Misrepresenting' Equality Act
14:30 GMT 13.03.2022 (Updated: 14:31 GMT 13.03.2022) Subscribe
Calling for a "considered, respectful, tolerant debate" about gender, UK Labour Leader Keir Starmer told The Times in an interview that "trans women are women", citing the Equality Act of 2010.
Author J.K. Rowling has criticised Labour Leader Keir Starmer, accusing him of "misrepresenting" the Equality Act after he said that "trans women are women".
"[...] The Labour Party can no longer be counted on to defend women’s rights. But I repeat: women are organising across party lines, and their resolve and their anger are growing", Rowling tweeted.
According to the Harry Potter author, women are "scared, outraged and angry at the deaf ear turned to their well-founded concerns", but this does not prevent them from "organising".
"I don’t think our politicians have the slightest idea how much anger is building among women from all walks of life at the attempts to threaten and intimidate them out of speaking publicly about their own rights, their own bodies and their own lives", she said in a separate tweet.
Rowling referred to comments Starmer made in an interview with The Times, when he was asked to define what a woman is.
"A woman is a female adult, and in addition to that trans women are women, and that is not just my view - that is actually the law", Starmer responded. "It has been the law through the combined effects of the 2004 [Gender Recognition] Act and the 2010 [Equality] Act. So that's my view. It also happens to be the law in the United Kingdom".
The Equality Act
, passed in 2010, has, among other things, a provision that greenlights "changing the definition of gender reassignment, by removing the requirement for medical supervision". The legislation is aimed at providing legal protection "from discrimination in the workplace and in wider society".
Starmer was also asked to comment on the Gender Recognition Reform bill that is being considered in Scotland. The proposed legislation seeks to change the time it takes to get a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) and suggests lowering the age at which trans people can receive the document from 18 to 16.
Embraced by LGBTQ+ groups, the reform has drawn criticism from some activists, particularly feminists, who have voiced concerns that the bill would effectively limit the amount of women-only spaces - like hospital wards, restrooms, and changing rooms.
"The Gender Recognition Act needs to be reformed. And I believe in safe spaces for women - I'm very clear about those too", Starmer told The Times. "I think the 2004 act needs to be reformed, I think the 2010 act, the Equality Act, which does provide for safe spaces for women is right. And therefore I'm very straightforward about this".
Many - including J.K. Rowling - do not appear to agree. The author, who has long been under fire for her stance on trans rights, said that the reform contributes to an "attack" on gay people, "especially lesbians", who are targeted for "not wishing to be redefined and for refusing to use ideological language they find offensive".
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus