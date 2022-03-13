https://sputniknews.com/20220313/soads-serj-tankian-cancelling-russian-artists-over-ukraine-special-op-is-absolutely-racist-1093830505.html

SOAD's Serj Tankian: Cancelling Russian Artists Over Ukraine Special Op is 'Absolutely Racist'

On 24 February, Russia began a special operation in Ukraine, which President Putin said is meant to de-Nazify and demilitarise Kiev.

Cancelling Russian artists over the country's special operation in Ukraine is racist, Serj Tankian, the lead singer of the Grammy-winning alternative rock band System of a Down has said. The musician made the statement on Facebook posting an article about the Montreal Symphony Orchestra cancelling a concert of Russian piano prodigy Alexander Malofeev due to Moscow's actions in Ukraine.Canadian media outlets reported that the artist's withdrawal came after pressure from the local Ukrainian community. CBC wrote that some musicians refused to play with Alexander. The orchestra said Malofeev's performance would be inappropriate.Commenting on the news story, Tankian wrote: "[It's] not just absurd, but absolutely racist".The lead singer of System of a Down was not alone in his indignation. The news has caused a wave of negative comments from social media users, including in Canada. Many noted that the musician had condemned the decision by the Russian authorities to begin a special operation in Ukraine.Others voiced regret about not being able to see the virtuoso's performance and called on orchestras in their countries to invite the musician.Still others wondered whether nations in the West would cancel Russian culture as whole.Yikes, it appears their fears were valid. Days after the Montreal Symphony Orchestra cancelled concerts by Alexander Malofeev, the Cardiff Philarmonic Orchestra in Wales removed Tchaikovsky from its programme.The development comes amid unprecedented tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine. On 24 February, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine, which President Vladimir Putin said is meant to de-Nazify Kiev and protect the residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics from the genocide waged against them by Ukraine's leadership.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected Putin's statements about Nazis being present in Ukraine and called Moscow's actions a "full-scale invasion". Nations around the world have sided with Kiev and have imposed the harshest sanctions on Russia to date.The standoff also prompted restrictions in areas typically free of politics. Russian football teams were disqualified from all international tournaments, while Saint Petersburg was stripped of the right to host the final of the UEFA Champions League. The International Paralympic committee suspended the country's athletes from the games in China.The University of Milano-Bicocca asked a local writer to postpone his course on legendary Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky, but later made an about-face after facing criticism.World-renowned conductor Valery Gergiev was fired by the Munich Philarmonic orchestra for his refusal to condemn actions of the Russian authorities.Even animals were thrown into the faceoff between Russia and the West. The International Feline Federation (FIFe), which first originated in Paris in 1949, has banned all Russian-owned cats from competing in its shows.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

