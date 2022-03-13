https://sputniknews.com/20220313/russian-models-body-found-in-suitcase-year-after-her-disappearance-1093827702.html

Russian Model's Body Found in Suitcase Year After Her Disappearance

Russian Model's Body Found in Suitcase Year After Her Disappearance

Gretta Vedler, a 23-year-old Russian model, went missing in February 2021. It was her friend who reported her disappearance to the police, noting that the... 13.03.2022

The body of Russian model Gretta Vedler has been found in a suitcase a year after she went off the radar, Russian media has reported, citing law enforcement sources.The suitcase was hidden in the trunk of a car in the Russian city of Lipetsk. According to reports, police also arrested a suspect there. There were no additional details about the person.Vedler went missing on 24 February 2021, with one of her friends later reporting her disappearance to the police. According to the friend, the model had a close relationship with a man who threatened her and stole money from her. Fearing for her life, Vedler reportedly moved to a Moscow hotel.

