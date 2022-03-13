International
Powerful Earthquakes Strike the Philippines & Indonesia, No Tsunami Warnings Issues Yet
earthquake, philippines, indonesia

Powerful Earthquakes Strike the Philippines & Indonesia, No Tsunami Warnings Issues Yet

21:20 GMT 13.03.2022 (Updated: 21:38 GMT 13.03.2022)
A strong magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the Philippines early Monday at approximately 5:05 a.m. local time in the region of Luzon, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre revealed. The quake was initially detected as a magnitude 6.5.
EMSC reported that the earthquake affected the southwest region of the tropical country, striking at a depth of 10 kilometers and being felt as far away as 124 kilometers southwest of Olongapo, Philippines.
This region, which is made up of roughly 7,000 islands, is not wholly unfamiliar with extreme weather and earthquakes.
Shortly afterward, the monitoring agency detected a magnitude 6.8 earthquake that had struck nearby Indonesia that was eventually downgraded to a magnitude 6.6.
No Tsunami warning has been issued for the Philippines to date, officials have stated.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
