https://sputniknews.com/20220313/ouch-messi-and-neymar-get-booed-by-psgs-fans-following-champions-league-fiasco---video-1093833679.html

Ouch! Messi and Neymar Get Booed by PSG’s Fans Following Champions League Fiasco - Video

Ouch! Messi and Neymar Get Booed by PSG’s Fans Following Champions League Fiasco - Video

When hearing "Messi", one invariably expects that the next words will be "inimitable", "the one and only", "the greatest of all time", or, if the worst comes to the worst "is better than Ronaldo". Since the Argentine began his career, his performance has been consistently praised both by sports pundits and football fans.

2022-03-13T15:18+0000

2022-03-13T15:18+0000

2022-03-13T15:18+0000

sport

viral

lionel messi

neymar

champions league

paris saint-germain (psg)

real madrid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0d/1083596822_0:0:2932:1649_1920x0_80_0_0_3d191f9d9a90c9542f4a6f554971c337.jpg

Lionel Messi received a cold welcome from fans of Paris Saint-Germain during a game in Ligue 1. The striker, who is considered one of the greatest players in the history of football, got booed by the club’s supporters during a home match against Bordeaux.They jeered Messi as well as another football star, Neymar, as their names were announced by the announcer at the stadium as well as every time either of them touched the ball.The news has prompted a torrent of reactions on social media. Many netizens deemed that Messi and Neymar deserved such treatment.Others, including former Barcelona striker Cesc Fabregas, voiced their bewilderment over the fans’ behaviour.Many users contended that fans should’ve booed other players, but not Messi.Still others said it was satisfying to watch both football stars get jeered.The match against Bordeaux comes several days after Paris Saint-Germain suffered a humiliating exit from the Champions League against Real Madrid. The French club won the first game (1-0) in Paris and was again leading in Spain, before losing 3-1. PSG conceded the last two goals in just two minutes.The exit from Champions League dealt a heavy blow to the French champions, who have been desperately trying to win the tournament in recent years.Lionel Messi faced criticism after the first game when he failed to score a penalty. Had he done that, PSG would have progressed to the quarterfinals despite losing to Real Madrid in the second game. PSG beat Bordeaux 3-0, with Messi making one assist.This football season has been the least successful for the Argentine striker. So far, he has scored seven goals and made 11 assists.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

sport, viral, lionel messi, neymar, champions league, paris saint-germain (psg), real madrid