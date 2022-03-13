International
Russian MoD: Up to 180 Foreign Mercenaries Killed in Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Training Centres
https://sputniknews.com/20220313/ouch-messi-and-neymar-get-booed-by-psgs-fans-following-champions-league-fiasco---video-1093833679.html
Ouch! Messi and Neymar Get Booed by PSG’s Fans Following Champions League Fiasco - Video
Ouch! Messi and Neymar Get Booed by PSG’s Fans Following Champions League Fiasco - Video
When hearing "Messi", one invariably expects that the next words will be "inimitable", "the one and only", "the greatest of all time", or, if the worst comes to the worst "is better than Ronaldo". Since the Argentine began his career, his performance has been consistently praised both by sports pundits and football fans.
2022-03-13T15:18+0000
2022-03-13T15:18+0000
sport
viral
lionel messi
neymar
champions league
paris saint-germain (psg)
real madrid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0d/1083596822_0:0:2932:1649_1920x0_80_0_0_3d191f9d9a90c9542f4a6f554971c337.jpg
Lionel Messi received a cold welcome from fans of Paris Saint-Germain during a game in Ligue 1. The striker, who is considered one of the greatest players in the history of football, got booed by the club’s supporters during a home match against Bordeaux.They jeered Messi as well as another football star, Neymar, as their names were announced by the announcer at the stadium as well as every time either of them touched the ball.The news has prompted a torrent of reactions on social media. Many netizens deemed that Messi and Neymar deserved such treatment.Others, including former Barcelona striker Cesc Fabregas, voiced their bewilderment over the fans’ behaviour.Many users contended that fans should’ve booed other players, but not Messi.Still others said it was satisfying to watch both football stars get jeered.The match against Bordeaux comes several days after Paris Saint-Germain suffered a humiliating exit from the Champions League against Real Madrid. The French club won the first game (1-0) in Paris and was again leading in Spain, before losing 3-1. PSG conceded the last two goals in just two minutes.The exit from Champions League dealt a heavy blow to the French champions, who have been desperately trying to win the tournament in recent years.Lionel Messi faced criticism after the first game when he failed to score a penalty. Had he done that, PSG would have progressed to the quarterfinals despite losing to Real Madrid in the second game. PSG beat Bordeaux 3-0, with Messi making one assist.This football season has been the least successful for the Argentine striker. So far, he has scored seven goals and made 11 assists.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0d/1083596822_201:0:2932:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b8083fd956766ae8c58bf63609a2b156.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, viral, lionel messi, neymar, champions league, paris saint-germain (psg), real madrid

Ouch! Messi and Neymar Get Booed by PSG’s Fans Following Champions League Fiasco - Video

15:18 GMT 13.03.2022
© REUTERS / Pascal Rossignol Лионель Месси и Неймар из Пари Сен-Жермен во время тренировки
Лионель Месси и Неймар из Пари Сен-Жермен во время тренировки - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2022
© REUTERS / Pascal Rossignol
SubscribeGoogle news
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
When hearing "Messi", one invariably expects that the next words will be "inimitable", "the one and only", "the greatest of all time", or, if the worst comes to the worst "is better than Ronaldo". Since the Argentine began his career, his performance has been consistently praised both by sports pundits and football fans.
Lionel Messi received a cold welcome from fans of Paris Saint-Germain during a game in Ligue 1. The striker, who is considered one of the greatest players in the history of football, got booed by the club’s supporters during a home match against Bordeaux.
They jeered Messi as well as another football star, Neymar, as their names were announced by the announcer at the stadium as well as every time either of them touched the ball.


The news has prompted a torrent of reactions on social media. Many netizens deemed that Messi and Neymar deserved such treatment.

© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo


Others, including former Barcelona striker Cesc Fabregas, voiced their bewilderment over the fans’ behaviour.
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo


Many users contended that fans should’ve booed other players, but not Messi.

© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo


Still others said it was satisfying to watch both football stars get jeered.

Twitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2022
Twitter screenshot
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo
The match against Bordeaux comes several days after Paris Saint-Germain suffered a humiliating exit from the Champions League against Real Madrid. The French club won the first game (1-0) in Paris and was again leading in Spain, before losing 3-1. PSG conceded the last two goals in just two minutes.

The exit from Champions League dealt a heavy blow to the French champions, who have been desperately trying to win the tournament in recent years.

Lionel Messi faced criticism after the first game when he failed to score a penalty. Had he done that, PSG would have progressed to the quarterfinals despite losing to Real Madrid in the second game. PSG beat Bordeaux 3-0, with Messi making one assist.

This football season has been the least successful for the Argentine striker. So far, he has scored seven goals and made 11 assists.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала