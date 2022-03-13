NYPD Release Surveillance Footage Documenting Shocking MoMA Stabbing Attack
© REUTERS / ANDREW KELLYMembers of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) gather in the lobby of the Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) after an alleged multiple stabbing incident, in New York, U.S., March 12, 2022.
In a horrifying attack on Saturday afternoon at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in midtown Manhattan, two young employees were stabbed at the museum, prompting MoMA to evacuate everyone inside the building.
Newly released video footage by the New York Police Department has offered fresh insight into the Saturday stabbing incident that took place at the MoMA gallery.
Police are currently searching for suspect Gary Cabana, 60, who they believe stabbed the employees. Reports suggest Cabana was angry that his museum membership was revoked. The museum remains closed Sunday as the investigation is underway.
Surveillance video from inside the museum shows the suspect barging his way through rotating doors and lunging over the front desk as three terrified employees huddle in a corner shielding themselves from attack.
An older male employee wearing a suit, suspected to be a MoMA security guard, can be seen trying to address the suspect while keeping a safe distance on the opposite side of the front desk. Video shows the individual throw items at the suspect to distract him, a move that subsequently allows one employee to escape.
WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO:— Mike Marza (@mikemarzaABC7) March 13, 2022
NYPD released security video of knife attack at MOMA. Police hunting for 60 year old Gary Cabana. Cops say a day after he had his museum membership revoked for previous disorderly conduct -he returned Saturday-was denied entry then stabbed two employees. pic.twitter.com/zCobr3xSCq
The two stabbing victims include a 24 year-old woman who was stabbed in the back and neck, and a 24 year-old man who was stabbed in the left collarbone.
Police say both victims are in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.
NYC: Do you know him? Earlier today, inside the @MuseumModernArt he stabbed a 24-year-old male employee and a 24-year-old female employee then fled. Both victims are in stable condition at an area hospital. If you have any information, contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/hkEezq6rQk— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 13, 2022
Cabana was reportedly a regular at the museum but two previous disorderly conduct incidents resulted in the revocation of his membership on Friday.
Alessandro Pugliese, 24, who works in MoMA communications, arrived at the museum at 4:30 p.m., local time, on Saturday, to see a screening of the 1938 film “Bringing Up Baby”, potentially the same film for which Cabana had been denied entrance. Pugliese heard employees screaming and as he turned around he witnessed the suspect stabbing the employees.
Cabana asked the security guard, who had thrown objects to distract the latter, where his gun was before running out of the museum.
According to police, Cabana has no prior arrests and his last-known address was a supportive housing unit on West 43rd Street.
Cabana fled the scene after the attack. He was last seen wearing a colorful patterned shirt under a black jacket and a blue surgical mask. As of Sunday morning, police are still looking for him.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus