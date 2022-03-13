https://sputniknews.com/20220313/my-personality-is-what-kept-us-out-of-war-trump-says-us-has-no-one-to-talk-with-putin--1093820346.html

'My Personality is What Kept Us Out of War': Trump Says US Has No One to Talk With Putin

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump says the Ukraine conflict continues and could escalate even further because under the administration of... 13.03.2022

"Despite all of Biden’s weakness, cowardice and incompetence, there is still a path for him to end this tragedy in Ukraine, without getting Americans snared in a gruesome and very bloody war. By the way, this could lead to World War III," Trump told his supporters at a Saturday rally in Florence, South Carolina.Trump suggested that Washington should threaten Moscow with "blistering consequences," such as permanently eliminating Western dependence on Russian energy.In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbass, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

