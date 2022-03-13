https://sputniknews.com/20220313/midterms-kamala-harris-tells-democratic-voters-they-got-what-they-ordered-1093825959.html

Midterms: Kamala Harris Tells Democratic Voters 'They Got What They Ordered'

Midterms: Kamala Harris Tells Democratic Voters 'They Got What They Ordered'

During a Democratic National Committee (DNC) meeting on Saturday, US Vice President Kamala Harris outlined the tasks that she wants her fellow Democrats to accomplish ahead of the looming midterms. One of these tasks is to remind voters that the Democratic administration, according to Harris, has largely kept its campaign promises.On Thursday, her boss, President Joe Biden, urged his fellow Democrats to be proud of the administration's accomplishments. While the Biden administration has delivered on some of its promises - like administering 100 million COVID-19 vaccine shots for 50 million people in 100 days, rejoining the Paris climate agreement and the World Health Organisation, and nominating the first Black woman to the US Supreme Court - it also has had its failures.Particularly, the key element of Biden's agenda, the massive "Build Back Better" spending bill, has not managed to muscle through the congressional resistance it faced not only from the Republicans, but from several Democrats as well. The voting rights bill - another essential part of the presidential agenda - has also been blocked in the Senate.Still, according to Harris, the Democrats have managed to do a lot. The vice president touted such accomplishments as the "American Rescue Plan", job gains, as well as businesses and schools reopening after the pandemic.The midterms, scheduled for November, may be quite a challenge for the Democratic Party, according to many observers. The Biden administration faces a lot of criticism over the skyrocketing inflation (it currently stands at around 7.8%) and record-high gas prices in the country, with the approval ratings of both Biden and Harris hardly crossing the 40 percent threshold for several months straight. According to a recent Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion research poll, only 43 percent of Americans approve of Biden's performance in the White House. Kamala Harris is favoured by just 41 percent of voters, per an Economist/YouGov poll.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

