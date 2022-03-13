https://sputniknews.com/20220313/meghan-markles-father-wants-to-tell-his-truth-as-he-launches-youtube-channel-1093834833.html

Meghan Markle’s Father Wants to Tell His Truth as He Launches YouTube Channel

The Duchess of Sussex has had a tense relationship with her family, who accused her of ghosting them after she became acquainted with Prince Harry. Last week, Meghan’s half-sister Samantha sued her for making "false and malicious" statements.

Meghan Markle’s father wants to tell his truth about his relations with his daughter, The Mirror reported. In an interview with the newspaper, Thomas Markle said he and his friend Karl Larsen are launching their own YouTube channel where the two will comment on current affairs, including the rift with his daughter.The former director of photography revealed that the first episode of their show is set to be released this week and will be dedicated to a lawsuit filed by Meghan’s half-sister. Last week, Samantha Markle sued her sister for making "false and malicious" statements about her and her father Thomas.The remarks in question are ones that the royal made during an interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey as well as in the book "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family". The latter was penned by two journalists, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, who spoke with over 100 sources, some close to the Sussexes. Meghan and Harry initially distanced themselves from the book.However, it later became known that both of them had discussed it with the authors and that Meghan had instructed her former communications secretary to give information to the authors, although it was not revealed what exactly was passed on to them.Michael Kump, representing the royal, called the lawsuit "baseless and absurd", and said it is a "continuation of a pattern of disturbing behaviour".Thomas Markle previously threatened to sue his daughter for not allowing him to see his grandchildren. Relations between the two have remained tense since 2018, when Meghan was preparing to marry Prince Harry. The rift started when Thomas Markle arranged a photoshoot with a tabloid, showing him getting prepared for her wedding.He said that he did so in order to improve his image, as previously the media had published photos of him doing menial tasks. He admitted to having lied about the photoshoot to the couple, telling them he had no agreement with the tabloid. Soon after the rift, Thomas Markle suffered a heart attack and missed the wedding.Thomas Markle claimed he had apologised 100 times to Meghan and Harry, but maintained that his daughter still doesn't talk to him. Meghan, for her part, described her father's behaviour as a "betrayal" during the aforementioned conversation with Oprah Winfrey and said she "found it hard to reconcile" with him.

