https://sputniknews.com/20220313/marine-le-pen-says-western-arms-supplies-to-ukraine-verge-on-participation-in-conflict-1093833227.html

Marine Le Pen Says Western Arms Supplies to Ukraine Verge on Participation in Conflict

Marine Le Pen Says Western Arms Supplies to Ukraine Verge on Participation in Conflict

Among the countries that have decided to supply Ukraine with weapons amid Russia’s ongoing special military operation are the US, Canada, Germany, Sweden, and... 13.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-13T15:38+0000

2022-03-13T15:38+0000

2022-03-13T15:38+0000

situation in ukraine

europe

france

marine le pen

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093833656_0:0:3079:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_d4ec6068dfa7711ec62f2ea1fdd199f2.jpg

French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said that arms supplies to Kiev by the West verge on participation in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.Speaking to BFM TV, Le Pen said that a war with Russia would be of "high intensity", and she would not want France to take part in such a war.She also weighed in on the anti-Russian sanctions that Western countries have slapped on Moscow, saying that she opposes restrictions that would make the French people "the first victims". Particularly, Le Pen commented on suggestions to ban Russian energy products.The presidential candidate also criticised the incumbent head of state, Emmanuel Macron, who has maintained contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the crisis in Ukraine continues to unfold. According to Le Pen, Macron is attempting to use the situation in order to "scare" the French people.Le Pen is one of Macron's most serious rivals in the ongoing presidential race in France. The two rounds of the election are set to take place on 10 and 24 April, and polls suggest that Le Pen is second after the incumbent president, who is seeking another term.Macron recently said that while he remains "optimistic" about his frequent talks with the Russian president, he also tries to be a realist.Le Pen, for her part, has urged European countries to resort to diplomacy to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, and not add "weapons to the war".Paris has sent defence equipment and fuel to Ukraine, alongside other nations, among them Germany (1,000 anti-tank rocket launchers, 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles, nine Howitzers, 14 armoured vehicles, and 10,000 tonnes of fuel), Norway (2,000 M72 anti-tank grenade launchers), and many other European countries. The Czech Republic on Sunday pledged that Kiev would receive "a range of military materials worth 725 million korunas (around $31 million)".The United States also continues to send weapons to Ukraine. Russia has condemned the arms supplies to Kiev, warning Washington of the consequences of doing so - particularly, Moscow warned the US that all these weapons would become legitimate targets of Russian troops.

france

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, france, marine le pen, ukraine