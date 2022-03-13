https://sputniknews.com/20220313/lpr-militia-discovers-site-of-mass-killing-amid-counteroffensive-in-donbass-1093829566.html

LPR Militia Discovers Site of Mass Killings Amid Counteroffensive in Donbass

According to the Lugansk People's Republic, Ukrainian forces near the settlement of Popasnaya used civilians as human shields, killing anyone who attempted to... 13.03.2022, Sputnik International

LPR troops have discovered sites of mass killing on territory recently liberated from Ukrainian forces, the militia announced on Sunday. The sites were located near the railway, according to a statement published on Telegram.LPR and DPR troops have been reclaiming the territory of the republics and forcing the Ukrainian military out since 24 February, when Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine. Russian forces have been targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with precision weapons, eliminating 3,593 military objects.President Vladimir Putin stated that the op was started to stop the eight-year-long military campaign waged by Kiev, saying that the Ukrainian authorities were carrying out a genocide of the people of Donbass. He stressed that Russia aims for the de-Nazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine, adding that the perpetrators of war crimes in Donbass must be held accountable.

