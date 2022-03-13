International
https://sputniknews.com/20220313/lpr-militia-discovers-site-of-mass-killing-amid-counteroffensive-in-donbass-1093829566.html
LPR Militia Discovers Site of Mass Killings Amid Counteroffensive in Donbass
2022-03-13T12:20+0000
2022-03-13T12:52+0000
ukraine
russia
donbas conflict
donbass
lpr
mass graves
mass grave
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/07/1093653340_0:148:3115:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_95e812ad82e30433403626dd192f1806.jpg
LPR troops have discovered sites of mass killing on territory recently liberated from Ukrainian forces, the militia announced on Sunday. The sites were located near the railway, according to a statement published on Telegram.LPR and DPR troops have been reclaiming the territory of the republics and forcing the Ukrainian military out since 24 February, when Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine. Russian forces have been targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with precision weapons, eliminating 3,593 military objects.President Vladimir Putin stated that the op was started to stop the eight-year-long military campaign waged by Kiev, saying that the Ukrainian authorities were carrying out a genocide of the people of Donbass. He stressed that Russia aims for the de-Nazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine, adding that the perpetrators of war crimes in Donbass must be held accountable.
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
News
en_EN
ukraine, russia, donbas conflict, donbass, lpr, mass graves, mass grave

12:20 GMT 13.03.2022 (Updated: 12:52 GMT 13.03.2022)
© Sputnik / Виктор Антонюк / Go to the photo bankDPR People's Militia in a tank ride along the street of the village of Bugas.
DPR People's Militia in a tank ride along the street of the village of Bugas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2022
© Sputnik / Виктор Антонюк
/
Go to the photo bank
SubscribeGoogle news
According to the Lugansk People's Republic, Ukrainian forces near the settlement of Popasnaya used civilians as human shields, killing anyone who attempted to escape.
