Instagram Influencer Sues NYPD For Wrongfully Using Her Pic on 'Wanted' Poster

The New York Police Department was looking for a thieving prostitute, but it appears it used a photo of an innocent woman from Queens – who at first did not... 13.03.2022, Sputnik International

us

instagram

nypd

lawsuit

Instagram influencer Eva Lopez has sued the NYPD for $30 million after the department used her sexy photo for their "wanted" poster, even though she was not guilty of any crime, the New York Post reported.Lopez first found out that she was "wanted" in August when she received a text from a friend, but refused to believe it was real.She continued to downplay the matter until her boss convinced her to contact a detective whose name was mentioned on the poster, Kevin Dwyer, only for him to tell Lopez that he was already aware of the mistake before she called.The detective said that the poster had already been taken down from the police department's social media at the time, noting that a real perpetrator had a sleeve tattoo - something Lopez did not have.However, it was a bit too late. The real thieving prostitute whom the NYPD was looking for was suspected of stealing a $13,000 Rolex and Chase credit card from the roommate of a man who had hired her as an escort. The incident occurred in East Village on 3 August.Lopez took to her Instagram page to proclaim her innocence - only to have people doubt her honesty.The New York Police Department has not commented on the matter.

