India Relocates Its Ukrainian Embassy to Poland Amid 'Deteriorating' Situation
The Indian government deployed dozens of diplomats across Ukraine to facilitate the evacuation of over 20,000 of its nationals stuck in the conflict zone in... 13.03.2022, Sputnik International
India has moved to temporarily relocate its embassy from Ukraine to Poland amid the ongoing conflict in the country.The development comes after the Indian government successfully evacuated over 20,000 citizens from Ukraine in the past few weeks.India's Foreign Ministry had been operating from Kiev despite many countries relocating their offices from Kiev to Lviv or Poland last month.However, New Delhi moved some diplomats to Western Ukraine from its Kiev office earlier this month to facilitate the evacuation process.The Indian Foreign Ministry has underlined that it would reassess the situation in light of further developments.On 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the people of Donbass to counter the aggression of Ukrainian nationalists.
India Relocates Its Ukrainian Embassy to Poland Amid 'Deteriorating' Situation
The Indian government deployed dozens of diplomats across Ukraine to facilitate the evacuation of over 20,000 of its nationals stuck in the conflict zone in the Eastern European country.
India has moved to temporarily relocate its embassy from Ukraine to Poland amid the ongoing conflict in the country.
"In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated in Poland", Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the Indian Foreign Ministry, said.
The development comes after the Indian government successfully evacuated over 20,000 citizens from Ukraine
in the past few weeks.
India's Foreign Ministry had been operating from Kiev despite many countries relocating their offices from Kiev to Lviv or Poland last month.
However, New Delhi moved some diplomats to Western Ukraine from its Kiev office earlier this month to facilitate the evacuation process.
The Indian Foreign Ministry has underlined that it would reassess the situation in light of further developments.
On 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine
, responding to calls for help from the people of Donbass to counter the aggression of Ukrainian nationalists.