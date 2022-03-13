https://sputniknews.com/20220313/india-relocates-its-ukrainian-embassy-to-poland-amid-deteriorating-situation-1093827198.html

India Relocates Its Ukrainian Embassy to Poland Amid 'Deteriorating' Situation

India Relocates Its Ukrainian Embassy to Poland Amid 'Deteriorating' Situation

The Indian government deployed dozens of diplomats across Ukraine to facilitate the evacuation of over 20,000 of its nationals stuck in the conflict zone in... 13.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-13T11:29+0000

2022-03-13T11:29+0000

2022-03-13T11:29+0000

situation in ukraine

india

ukraine

kiev

lviv

narendra modi

indian foreign ministry

evacuation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093483794_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_2a17612df7ae6e8966a04e43b7fbc155.jpg

India has moved to temporarily relocate its embassy from Ukraine to Poland amid the ongoing conflict in the country.The development comes after the Indian government successfully evacuated over 20,000 citizens from Ukraine in the past few weeks.India's Foreign Ministry had been operating from Kiev despite many countries relocating their offices from Kiev to Lviv or Poland last month.However, New Delhi moved some diplomats to Western Ukraine from its Kiev office earlier this month to facilitate the evacuation process.The Indian Foreign Ministry has underlined that it would reassess the situation in light of further developments.On 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the people of Donbass to counter the aggression of Ukrainian nationalists.

ukraine

kiev

lviv

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

india, ukraine, kiev, lviv, narendra modi, indian foreign ministry, evacuation