International
https://sputniknews.com/20220313/heres-why-daylight-saving-time-isnt-good-for-your-health-1093829709.html
Here's Why Daylight Saving Time Isn't Good For Your Health
Here's Why Daylight Saving Time Isn't Good For Your Health
Each year, there are two occasions when Americans shift their clocks: on the second Sunday in March and on the first Sunday in November. In March, time... 13.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-13T13:15+0000
2022-03-13T13:15+0000
us
tech
time
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/09/1082297338_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_331582321a4660b0deb091fc52f47560.jpg
The annual "springing ahead" in mid-March is connected with serious negative effects on one's health, according to neurology professor Beth Ann Mallow of the Vanderbilt University Medical Centre in Nashville, Tennessee.In her article for Science Alert, the professor revealed that the shifts from daylight saving time to standard time and vice versa are not just about disruptions in daily routine, but also about potential increases in strokes, heart attacks, and teen sleep deprivation.While "falling back" - going back one hour in November - is "relatively benign", it is "springing ahead" that may undermine one's health. Exposure to light later into the evening delays the brain's release of melatonin - the hormone that promotes drowsiness. This is something that can interfere with sleep and have an effect that will last a lot longer than it actually takes us to adjust to losing one hour of sleep.Additionally, there seems to be a geographic impact - the so-called "western edge" effect. People living on the western edge of a time zone end up getting light later in the morning and later in the evening - and eventually getting less sleep than those from the eastern edge of a time zone. Due to what has been dubbed "social jetlag" by the authors of one study, the westerners had higher rates of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and breast cancer.The time debate in the United States escalates every time Americans have to switch their clocks. With "springing forward" scheduled for Sunday, 13 March, social media is already buzzing with discontent and "anticipation" of ruined daily routines.The solution would be to ditch the annual time shifts, but, to make the situation even more complicated, people are split on whether they would stick to daylight saving time or standard time.Some US lawmakers are even pushing legislation to abolish the time shifts.Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) also took to Twitter to promote his "Sunshine Protection Act", pushing for making daylight saving time permanent.Other people - as shown by one of the petitions shared on social media - would prefer to end daylight saving time instead and establish standard time as...well, a standard. According to a YouGov poll conducted in November 2021, the desire to stop annual time shifts is what unites Americans, with about 63 percent voting yes on eliminating the changing of the clocks.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/09/1082297338_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_b1108a5ac640994ab59e16a88d716b2e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, tech, time

Here's Why Daylight Saving Time Isn't Good For Your Health

13:15 GMT 13.03.2022
© Pixabay/CC0Clock, Daylight Saving Time, DST
Clock, Daylight Saving Time, DST - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2022
© Pixabay/CC0
SubscribeGoogle news
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Each year, there are two occasions when Americans shift their clocks: on the second Sunday in March and on the first Sunday in November. In March, time "springs" one hour ahead; in November, it "falls" back one hour. Pretty simple...or really complicating.
The annual "springing ahead" in mid-March is connected with serious negative effects on one's health, according to neurology professor Beth Ann Mallow of the Vanderbilt University Medical Centre in Nashville, Tennessee.
In her article for Science Alert, the professor revealed that the shifts from daylight saving time to standard time and vice versa are not just about disruptions in daily routine, but also about potential increases in strokes, heart attacks, and teen sleep deprivation.
While "falling back" - going back one hour in November - is "relatively benign", it is "springing ahead" that may undermine one's health.
"This is because our clock time is moved an hour later; in other words, it feels like 7 a.m. even though our clocks say it is 8 a.m. So it's a permanent shift to later morning light for almost eight months – not just for the day of the change or a few weeks afterward", Mallow explained.
Exposure to light later into the evening delays the brain's release of melatonin - the hormone that promotes drowsiness. This is something that can interfere with sleep and have an effect that will last a lot longer than it actually takes us to adjust to losing one hour of sleep.
Additionally, there seems to be a geographic impact - the so-called "western edge" effect. People living on the western edge of a time zone end up getting light later in the morning and later in the evening - and eventually getting less sleep than those from the eastern edge of a time zone. Due to what has been dubbed "social jetlag" by the authors of one study, the westerners had higher rates of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and breast cancer.
The time debate in the United States escalates every time Americans have to switch their clocks. With "springing forward" scheduled for Sunday, 13 March, social media is already buzzing with discontent and "anticipation" of ruined daily routines.
© Photo : Twitter / @GeorgeTakeiScreenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2022
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @GeorgeTakei
© Photo : Twitter / @smhdz_Screenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2022
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @smhdz_
© Photo : Twitter / EskimoLibertyScreenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2022
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / EskimoLiberty
The solution would be to ditch the annual time shifts, but, to make the situation even more complicated, people are split on whether they would stick to daylight saving time or standard time.
© Photo : Twitter / @SaveStandardScreenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2022
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @SaveStandard
Some US lawmakers are even pushing legislation to abolish the time shifts.
"I want this weekend to be the last time we change our clocks — and I have a bill to make #DaylightSavingTime permanent that I'm determined to get done. Let's finally end this ridiculous and antiquated tradition", Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) tweeted on Friday.
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) also took to Twitter to promote his "Sunshine Protection Act", pushing for making daylight saving time permanent.
Other people - as shown by one of the petitions shared on social media - would prefer to end daylight saving time instead and establish standard time as...well, a standard.
According to a YouGov poll conducted in November 2021, the desire to stop annual time shifts is what unites Americans, with about 63 percent voting yes on eliminating the changing of the clocks.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала