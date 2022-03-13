International
https://sputniknews.com/20220313/gop-rep-cheney-agrees-with-fellow-republican-lawmaker-who-called-trump-would-be-tyrant-1093837216.html
GOP Rep Cheney Agrees With Fellow Republican Lawmaker Who Called Trump 'Would-Be Tyrant'
GOP Rep Cheney Agrees With Fellow Republican Lawmaker Who Called Trump 'Would-Be Tyrant'
Former US President Donald Trump calls GOP Representative Liz Cheney a "RINO" - an acronym for "Republican in Name Only", which means someone who, in the view... 13.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-13T19:27+0000
2022-03-13T19:26+0000
us
gop
republican
liz cheney
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/06/1093626160_0:0:2521:1418_1920x0_80_0_0_a6d0c895851dc15c812dc2f87849c0cc.jpg
GOP Representative Liz Cheney agreed with fellow Republican member of Congress Tom Rice, who recently observed that Trump is a "would-be tyrant."She noted that the United States "needs Republicans to be sane, responsible, and speak the truth."Rice's statement follows a Trump rally in which the former reality TV producer called Rice a “disaster” and “total fool”. Trump also criticised Rice for voting to impeach him after the deadly Jan 6, 2021, Capitol riot, which Trump is accused of inciting. At the time, both Rice and Cheney voted yes to impeach Trump.Trump, who, according to multiple reports, values loyalty in his employees above any other ability, has described every Republican who backed his impeachment as a "RINO". The former president endorsed GOP primary challengers against Rice and Cheney, supporting Russell Fry - a Rice rival who spoke at the Trump rally on Saturday.Taking a dig at his Republican opponent and slamming Trump after the event, Rice noted after the Trump rally that “if you want a congressman who supports political violence in Ukraine or in the United States Capitol, who supports party over country, who supports a would-be tyrant over the Constitution, and who makes decisions based solely on re-election, then Russell Fry is your candidate.”
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/06/1093626160_82:0:2149:1550_1920x0_80_0_0_50e74ff957291168954f4cde9c89ba6b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, gop, republican, liz cheney

GOP Rep Cheney Agrees With Fellow Republican Lawmaker Who Called Trump 'Would-Be Tyrant'

19:27 GMT 13.03.2022
© REUTERS / Octavio JonesFormer U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 26, 2022.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 26, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2022
© REUTERS / Octavio Jones
SubscribeGoogle news
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Former US President Donald Trump calls GOP Representative Liz Cheney a "RINO" - an acronym for "Republican in Name Only", which means someone who, in the view of the accuser, is not faithful or loyal to the current set of values espoused by the leading members of the Republican Party.
GOP Representative Liz Cheney agreed with fellow Republican member of Congress Tom Rice, who recently observed that Trump is a "would-be tyrant."
"Representative Tom Rice is right," Cheney tweeted. "Most of our Republican colleagues know this. Their silence enables the danger."
She noted that the United States "needs Republicans to be sane, responsible, and speak the truth."
Rice's statement follows a Trump rally in which the former reality TV producer called Rice a “disaster” and “total fool”. Trump also criticised Rice for voting to impeach him after the deadly Jan 6, 2021, Capitol riot, which Trump is accused of inciting. At the time, both Rice and Cheney voted yes to impeach Trump.
Trump, who, according to multiple reports, values loyalty in his employees above any other ability, has described every Republican who backed his impeachment as a "RINO". The former president endorsed GOP primary challengers against Rice and Cheney, supporting Russell Fry - a Rice rival who spoke at the Trump rally on Saturday.
Taking a dig at his Republican opponent and slamming Trump after the event, Rice noted after the Trump rally that “if you want a congressman who supports political violence in Ukraine or in the United States Capitol, who supports party over country, who supports a would-be tyrant over the Constitution, and who makes decisions based solely on re-election, then Russell Fry is your candidate.”
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала