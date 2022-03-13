https://sputniknews.com/20220313/gop-rep-cheney-agrees-with-fellow-republican-lawmaker-who-called-trump-would-be-tyrant-1093837216.html

GOP Rep Cheney Agrees With Fellow Republican Lawmaker Who Called Trump 'Would-Be Tyrant'

GOP Rep Cheney Agrees With Fellow Republican Lawmaker Who Called Trump 'Would-Be Tyrant'

Former US President Donald Trump calls GOP Representative Liz Cheney a "RINO" - an acronym for "Republican in Name Only", which means someone who, in the view... 13.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-13T19:27+0000

2022-03-13T19:27+0000

2022-03-13T19:26+0000

us

gop

republican

liz cheney

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/06/1093626160_0:0:2521:1418_1920x0_80_0_0_a6d0c895851dc15c812dc2f87849c0cc.jpg

GOP Representative Liz Cheney agreed with fellow Republican member of Congress Tom Rice, who recently observed that Trump is a "would-be tyrant."She noted that the United States "needs Republicans to be sane, responsible, and speak the truth."Rice's statement follows a Trump rally in which the former reality TV producer called Rice a “disaster” and “total fool”. Trump also criticised Rice for voting to impeach him after the deadly Jan 6, 2021, Capitol riot, which Trump is accused of inciting. At the time, both Rice and Cheney voted yes to impeach Trump.Trump, who, according to multiple reports, values loyalty in his employees above any other ability, has described every Republican who backed his impeachment as a "RINO". The former president endorsed GOP primary challengers against Rice and Cheney, supporting Russell Fry - a Rice rival who spoke at the Trump rally on Saturday.Taking a dig at his Republican opponent and slamming Trump after the event, Rice noted after the Trump rally that “if you want a congressman who supports political violence in Ukraine or in the United States Capitol, who supports party over country, who supports a would-be tyrant over the Constitution, and who makes decisions based solely on re-election, then Russell Fry is your candidate.”

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

us, gop, republican, liz cheney