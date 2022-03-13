https://sputniknews.com/20220313/former-us-president-barack-obama-tests-positive-for-covid-19-urges-americans-to-get-vaccinated-1093837869.html

Former US President Barack Obama Tests Positive for COVID-19, Urges Americans to Get Vaccinated

Former US President Barack Obama Tests Positive for COVID-19, Urges Americans to Get Vaccinated

Former US President Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19, the two-term commander-in-chief revealed Saturday. It remains unclear whether he is... 13.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-13T19:49+0000

2022-03-13T19:49+0000

2022-03-13T19:54+0000

covid-19

barack obama

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/07/1083551263_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_5dd137269ee84a1fed988c0f9d3eecaf.jpg

Former US President Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19, the two-term commander-in-chief revealed Saturday. It remains unclear whether he is presently in isolation.MORE DETAILS TO COME

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

covid-19, barack obama, us