Former US President Barack Obama Tests Positive for COVID-19, Urges Americans to Get Vaccinated
Former US President Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19, the two-term commander-in-chief revealed Saturday. It remains unclear whether he is presently in isolation.MORE DETAILS TO COME
19:49 GMT 13.03.2022 (Updated: 19:54 GMT 13.03.2022)
Being updated
