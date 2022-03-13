https://sputniknews.com/20220313/f1s-toto-wolff-reveals-he-was-close-to-leaving-sport-due-to-burnout-amid-covid-19-pandemic-1093819798.html

F1's Toto Wolff Reveals He Was Close to Leaving Sport Due to 'Burnout' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

F1's Toto Wolff Reveals He Was Close to Leaving Sport Due to 'Burnout' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Toto Wolff, the $1 billion Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Organization's principal and CEO, was so burned out in 2020 that he seriously considered selling his stake in the team, Business Insider reported on Saturday.In an interview with the outlet, Wolff, who is considered one of the most successful principals in motorsport history with eight Constructor Championships to his credit, claimed that in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, he pondered leaving Formula One and returning to his previous job in finance.Wolff said he spent a lot of 2020 at home thinking whether or not he wanted to keep running the team. He claimed he alerted Mercedes management of his need for time and space to contemplate.Perfectionism appears to be a major risk factor for athlete burnout, according to the sports psychology research.And despite the fact that burnout is particularly prevalent today, it is still considered a taboo subject. Wolff, who told Insider he'd been "affected by mental-health issues" since he was 18, said he hoped that his candor, as well as those of athletes like gymnast Simone Biles, tennis player Naomi Osaka, and F1 driver Lando Norris, would encourage others to be more open about their own struggles.Wolff claimed that he was in a depressing state that year, when much of the world was under COVID-19 lockdown.Wolff has undertaken therapy every day for a year, exercised, meditated, and attempted cognitive-behavioral therapy. The CEO claimed he no longer relies on daily treatment or meditation since escaping "mental Siberia," as he put it, according to the report.He reportedly told the media that those employees who work behind the scenes in the paddocks, building garages, disassembling cars, changing engines, and swiftly swapping out tires during races, are most at danger of burnout.And as a manager, Wolff believes it is his obligation to care as much about his employees' mental health as he would any harm to their physical health, and he believes that managers who have not dealt with mental illness may struggle to understand the gravity of their employees' demands.Wolff and Mercedes have completed one of the most dominant runs in sports history, having won their sixth consecutive team championship and sixth straight driver's championship — five with F1 champion Lewis Hamilton and one with German driver Nico Rosberg. Every year, the most successful F1 car designer receives the Constructor Championship title, while the most successful driver receives the Driver Championship title. As the outlet noted, due to the popularity of the Netflix docu-series "Drive to Survive," Wolff has now become one of the most famous faces in the sport.

