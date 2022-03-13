https://sputniknews.com/20220313/ex-indian-foreign-secretary-west-will-bear-the-cost-for-fuelling-ukraine-conflict-1093824258.html
Ex-Indian Foreign Secretary: West Will Bear the Cost for Fuelling Ukraine Conflict
Ex-Indian Foreign Secretary: West Will Bear the Cost for Fuelling Ukraine Conflict
Russia's military operation in Ukraine that started at the request of the people of the Donbass area has entered its 18th day. Western countries have publicly... 13.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-13T08:29+0000
2022-03-13T08:29+0000
2022-03-13T08:29+0000
india
russia
ukraine
nato
dpr
lpr
europe
military aid
stinger missiles
javelin anti-tank missiles
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/05/1093618350_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_26da0b36186ba2e87cebccd4c6de76bc.jpg
As the West announced additional military aid to Ukraine, former Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal said that Washington's "deep involvement" in the Eastern European country is "clear".The US Congress has approved a $13.6 billion emergency military and humanitarian aid package for Ukraine and its European allies.The funding, yet to be approved by US President Joe Biden, would provide "weapons transfers" of Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.President Biden reaffirmed on Thursday that the US and its NATO allies will make sure Ukraine has "weapons to defend against an invading Russian force".The US has sent more than $1 billion in security assistance and military aid to Ukraine during the past year.Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had "cooled down regarding the question of NATO membership for his country".On 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine following a request for help from the Donbass republics, which he had recognised a few days prior. Putin stressed that the op was meant to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" Ukraine, with the Kremlin later saying that the country's neutral and non-nuclear status was on the agenda too. Russia has also pointed out that the US and its allies have ignored Moscow's long-standing demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and provide the nation with security guarantees. The West has since introduced several batches of sanctions against Russia, dubbing the special op an "invasion".Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/05/1093618350_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9da100a0f7f1c37a41fd7009500fe99e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
india, russia, ukraine, nato, dpr, lpr, europe, military aid, stinger missiles, javelin anti-tank missiles, joe biden, vladimir putin
Ex-Indian Foreign Secretary: West Will Bear the Cost for Fuelling Ukraine Conflict
Subscribe
Russia's military operation in Ukraine that started at the request of the people of the Donbass area has entered its 18th day. Western countries have publicly refused to get directly involved in the crisis, but announced weapons supplies to Ukraine.
As the West announced additional military aid to Ukraine
, former Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal said that Washington's "deep involvement" in the Eastern European country is "clear".
"US deep involvement in Ukraine is clear from this staggering amount of military and civilian aid to it. Ukraine is being encouraged to resist without thought to the costs for its people. And Europe which has to live with Russia next door", Sibal said. "Hatred of Putin and Russia is not geopolitics. Neutrality is not a sin. Russia aside, the long-term cost to the West will be severe too. No winners".
The US Congress has approved a $13.6 billion emergency military and humanitarian aid package for Ukraine and its European allies.
The funding, yet to be approved by US President Joe Biden, would provide "weapons transfers" of Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles
.
President Biden reaffirmed on Thursday that the US and its NATO allies will make sure Ukraine has "weapons to defend against an invading Russian force".
The US has sent more than $1 billion in security assistance and military aid to Ukraine during the past year.
Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had "cooled down regarding the question of NATO membership for his country
".
On 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine following a request for help from the Donbass republics, which he had recognised a few days prior. Putin stressed that the op was meant to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" Ukraine, with the Kremlin later saying that the country's neutral and non-nuclear status was on the agenda too. Russia has also pointed out that the US and its allies have ignored Moscow's long-standing demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and provide the nation with security guarantees. The West has since introduced several batches of sanctions against Russia, dubbing the special op an "invasion".
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus