Wisconsin Crime Lab Destroys Rifle Rittenhouse Used in 2020 Kenosha Shooting - Report

The weapon used by Kyle Rittenhouse to shoot three people during street protests in Kenosha in 2020 has been destroyed by Wisconsin officials, the local WISN network reported on Friday.The rifle was reportedly destroyed by the state crime lab on February 25. Technicians unboxed the rifle and fed it into a metal shredder, according to the station's video.In January, Rittenhouse's attorneys and prosecutors agreed that the gun would be destroyed. Rittenhouse's primary attorney, Mark Richards, reportedly claimed Rittenhouse did not want it remain intact and sold as a trophy. The agreement stipulated that the procedure be documented.During the protests in August 2020, Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz. The protests during which the incident occurred erupted after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, during a domestic disturbance call. Blake was reportedly paralyzed from the waist down after the shooting.At the time of the protests, Rittenhouse was 17 years old, making him ineligible to purchase a gun in the state of Wisconsin. Dominick Black, a friend of Rittenhouse, had purchased the rifle for him earlier that year. In January, Black pled no contest to assisting a juvenile in delinquency.Richards reportedly told the outlet that one of the reasons they wanted it destroyed, is that they did not want Black to profit from selling the firearm. There have reportedly been requests to purchase the weapon.Rittenhouse wanted his clothing from the night of the incident returned for the same reason - a request that was granted.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

