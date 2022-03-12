https://sputniknews.com/20220312/white-supremacy-in-mainstream-coverage-of-ukraine-and-russia-1093791429.html

White Supremacy in Mainstream Coverage of Ukraine and Russia

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dave Lindorff, investigative journalist, Editor of the online publication ThisCantBeHappening.net and 2019 winner of an “Izzy” Award for Outstanding Independent Media to discuss the pervasive propaganda pushing the effort to “close the sky” or impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine and how aggressive and dangerous how actually doing that is, the very real risk of nuclear war that comes with a potential war with Russia that a no-fly zone would cause, the history of mutually assured destruction and the role that physicist Ted Hall played in a gamble to stop the US from achieving insurmountable hegemony over the world by giving information to the Soviet Union about US nuclear efforts, and the need for denuclearization to end the threat of nuclear war.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Joshua Cho, freelance writer and media critic to discuss baseless accusations of espionage against China and its COVID tracking app for the 2022 Winter Olympics, the double standard used to judge China’s app, which does not take any more data than other popular apps like Facebook, and the consistent allegations against China and anything Chinese based on racist, yellow-peril assumptions.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the detention of WNBA player Brittany Griner in Russia amid the deteriorating relations between the US and Russia, how Griner is suffering from US attempts to restart a cold war with Russia, the vitriol against former 76ers player Ben Simmons by Philadelphia 76ers fans in the aftermath of his refusal to play for the team and trade for James Harden, and the double standard about mental health employed to ridicule Simmons.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Danny Haiphong, Contributing Editor of Black Agenda Report, Co-Host of The Left Lens, and co-author of “American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News―From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror” to discuss the weaponization of white supremacy and racist representations of Russia and Russians as Russia’s military operation in Ukraine continues, the importance of not falling into campism for the sake of taking a side and the importance of using information to inform a firm, consistent, and clear analysis, and the connections between the racism employed against Russia and the racism used against other imperial targets like China and in the United States.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

